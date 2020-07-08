Squints Eyes: Men Compared Themselves To Morris Chestnut On Twitter And Debates Ensued [Photos]

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

On Tuesday night, one Twitter user felt moved by the spirit to express her love forand by Wednesday morning, “Morris Chestnut Appreciation Day” was the hot topic on social media.

Comedian Mel Mitchell made the tweet, writing, “They do not make ni**as this fine no more dawg. I’ve looked. They not at brunch. They not at church. They not at the club. They not at Publix. Nowhere.”

They do not make niggas this fine no more dawg. I’ve looked. They not at brunch. They not at church. They not at the club. They not at Publix. Nowhere. pic.twitter.com/LytkV72dWX — Ari LaBeija (@TheBaddestMitch) July 8, 2020

The tweet sparked a wave of shares where users hilariously expressed their similar thirst for Morris Chestnut.

“I’m here for the Morris Chestnut appreciation. It’s the skin, teeth, eyes & that smile can melt all of your blues away,” one Twitter user wrote. “He’s the type of man that looks sexy just sitting eating a sandwich & you want him to eat the sandwich cause you made it just for his fine ass.”

I’m here for the Morris Chestnut appreciation.

It’s the skin, teeth, eyes & that smile can melt all of your blues away.. he’s the type of man that looks sexy just sitting eating a sandwich & you want him to eat the sandwich cause you made it just for his fine ass 😫😍😂 pic.twitter.com/oLMu3I1BMg — Becoming Brook (@MayorBrookDavis) July 8, 2020

Just as Morris Chestnut started trending on Twitter, some men had the audacity to compare themselves to the celebrated actor and it didn’t go too well.

Men particularly in Mitchell’s comments started posting pictures and videos of themselves and it was up for debate whether they were as fine as Mr. Chestnut.

We still exist pic.twitter.com/Vr7O8sPRF4 — PASSPORT GENERAL ✈ (@PassportGeneral) July 8, 2020

You have to give a little credit for guts, no?

Some people weren’t here for the Morris slander via comparisons.

“I know there are not men comparing themselves to Morris Chestnut…ON THIS LAND??!!!” wrote one Twitter user.

I know there are not men comparing themselves to Morris Chestnut…ON THIS LAND??!!! — jiggaman (@jiggyjayy2) July 8, 2020

Some comparisons were worthy, considering they were fellow ’90s sex symbols who illicit similar thirst as Morris Chestnut. For example, Mitchell agreed that Larenz Tate was also worthy of praise on this #BlackLivesMatter Internet.

“I ALWAYS GOT TIME FOR LARENZ,” she tweeted along with a photo of Mr. Tate.

I ALWAYS GOT TIME FOR LARENZ!!! https://t.co/zEzE45iOAj — Ari LaBeija (@TheBaddestMitch) July 8, 2020

Check out some more comparisons to Morris Chestnut below — some known and some unknown — and decide for yourself it they deserve an Appreciation Day all their own.

