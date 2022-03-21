The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Soulja Boy announced on Instagram he is expecting his first child – a son!

In the gender reveal video, Soulja dropped an oversized egg on the grass that released blue powder while the mother of his child shot out a pump of blue confetti. After the reveal of it being a boy, Soulja Boy was all cheeses and smiles as he excitedly ran over to hug and kiss the mother of his child.

Now of course, we are all wondering, who is his baby mom!

The soon to be mother of the rapper, DeAndre Cortez’s first child is Jackilyn Martinez. Martinez is a known celebrity hairstylist, based in Los Angeles. She has worked with people from Brandy, Cordae, Sy’Rai, Kim Kardashian, Tamar Braxton, The Weeknd, Ty Dolla $ign, and even worked on Beyonce’s famous Ivy Park braids.

Meet Jackilyn Martinez, under the Instagram name of @hairdesignsla

RELATED: Soulja Boy’s Nudes Leak Again & Twitter Is Loving It

RELATED: Soulja Boy Found His Soulja Girl?! Meet Nastassia Smith [Photos]

RELATED: LAWD: Soulja Boy’s Ex, Nia Done Glow’d Up! [Photos]

RELATED: Philly, Reed Dollaz Says He’s The First YouTube Rapper Before Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy’s Mystery Baby Mom…Meet Jackilyn Martinez! was originally published on rnbphilly.com