Soulja Boy Posts Racy Pics Of “Big Draco” & Twitter Reacts With Tremendous Thirst

Soulja Boy is quick to remind the masses that he’s the first to do something in the Hip-Hop space and fights hard to prove some of those outlandish claims. After years of using the name Big Draco, the “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” star shared his, ahem, situation, and fans on Twitter reacted in extreme thirst.

Like many entertainers, Soulja Boy launched an OnlyFans, following in the footsteps of Safaree and other stars before him. From what’s being said online, the images that had Twitter on clutched pearls mode were leaked from the subscription-only page.

Of course, we’re not going to share the images of Soulja Boy letting the hammer get some shine here, but savvy searchers should locate the photos on their own.

Meanwhile, check out the extreme levels of parched praise below.

Soulja Boy Posts Racy Pics Of “Big Draco” & Twitter Reacts With Tremendous Thirst  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

