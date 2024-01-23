Sons Of Notable NBA Players To Watch For In 2024
In recent years, there has been a surge of interest in the sons of former and current NBA players who are emerging as talented basketball players in college and high school.
These young athletes are following in the footsteps of their famous fathers and making a name for themselves on the court.
These players have shown immense skill and potential, garnering attention from college recruiters and NBA scouts.
Rising stars in high school basketball include Dylan Harper, the son of former NBA player Ron Harper, Tajh Ariza, the son of former NBA player Trevor Ariza, and more.
In college basketball, we see the likes of Ashton Hardaway, the son of NBA legend Penny Hardaway, Kiyan Anthony, the son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, and more.
These young athletes are making waves in the sport and generating excitement for their future careers.
Check out the list below that shows ‘Sons Of Notable NBA Players To Watch For In 2024′.
1. Father: Carmelo Anthony | Son: Kiyan AnthonySource:Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty - Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty
2. Father: Dennis Rodman | Son: DJ RodmanSource:JOHN RUTHROFF/AFP via Getty - Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty
3. Father: Peja Stojakovic | Son: Andrej StojakovicSource:Photo by G Fiume/Getty - Photo by Larry Placido/Icon Sportswire via Getty
4. Father: Lebron James | Son: Bronny JamesSource:Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty - Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty
5. Father: LeBron James | Son: Bryce JamesSource:Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty - Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty
6. Father: Gilbert Arenas | Son: Alijah ArenasSource:Photo by G Fiume/Getty - 247 Sports
7. Father: Juwan Howard | Son: Jace HowardSource:Photo by James Nielsen/Houston Chronicle via Getty - Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty
8. Father: Jason Richardson | Son: Jase RichardsonSource:Photo by MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty - Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty
9. Father: Ron Harper | Son: Dylan HarperSource:Photo by Tim DeFrisco/Allsport/Getty - Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty
10. Father: Dajuan Wagner | Son: DJ WagnerSource:Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty - Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty
11. Father: Penny Hardaway | Son: Ashton HardawaySource:Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty - Photo by Justin Ford/Getty
12. Father Andre Iguodala | Son: Andre Iguodala JrSource:Photo By Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty - 247 Sports
13. Father: Jermaine O’Neal | Son: Jermaine O’Neal JrSource:Photo by G Fiume/Getty - Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty
14. Fathers: Carlos Boozer | Son: Cameron BoozerSource:Photo by Marc Serota/Getty - Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty
15. Fathers: Carlos Boozer | Son: Cayden BoozerSource:Photo by Marc Serota/Getty - Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty
16. Father: Shaqueille O’Neal | Son: Shaqir O’NealSource:Photo by LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty - Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty
17. Father: Eddie House | Son: Jaelen HouseSource:Photo by Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty - Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty
18. Father: Dikembe Mutombo | Son: Ryan MutomboSource:Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Allsport/Getty - Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty
19. Father: Jameer Nelson | Son: Jameer Nelson Jr.Source:Photo by Bilgin Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty - Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty
20. Father: Trevor Ariza | Son: Tajh ArizaSource:Photo by Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via Getty = Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty
21. Father: Mike Miller | Son: Mason MillerSource:Photo by Christopher Trotman/Getty - Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty
22. Father: Shareef Abdur-Rahim | Son: Jabri Abdur-RahimSource:Photo by G Fiume/Getty - Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty
23. Father: Larry Hughes | Son: Larry Hughes Jr.Source:Photo by G Fiume/Getty - Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty
24. Father: Bobby Hurley | Son: Bobby Hurley JrSource:Otto Greule /Allsport - The Athletic
25. Father: Dennis Scott | Son: Dennis Scott IIISource:Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty - 247 Sports
26. Father: Jamal Mashburn | Son: Jamal Mashburn JrSource:Photo by NELL REDMOND/AFP via Getty - Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty
