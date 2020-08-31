CLOSE
Chadwick Boseman
Social Media Remembers Chadwick Boseman By Sharing His Positive Words [WATCH]

Posted 20 hours ago

After a silent four-year battle of colon cancer, Chadwick Boseman passed on Friday (August 28) at the age of 42.

Boseman’s career was filled with many films that shared culturally important stories, like T’Challa from The Black Panther, Thurgood Marshall, and Jackie Robinson.

Once his Twitter account shared the news, it sparked instant sorrow across social media platforms.

Fans and friends of Boseman shared some of his most inspirational and positive words that he’s shared over the years.  From interviews to commencement speeches, Boseman was well-spoken and encouraging to people all over.

Check out some of these memories that floated across social media over the weekend. 

Photos
Close