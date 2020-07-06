CLOSE
aaryn smiley , rickey smiley
Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Aaryn Shot Three Times In Houston

Posted 10 hours ago

This morning during Gary’s Tea, Rickey Smiley shared that his daughter Aaryn was shot in Houston, Texas over the holiday weekend.

He explains that she was shot on the way to get food at a Whataburger and is currently in the hospital. His daughter’s condition is well and she will have to undergo surgery.

Listen to the clip and keep his family lifted in prayer.

See Aaryn’s growth over the years in our photo gallery below.

This story is developing.

1.

View this post on Instagram

yes that's my face in his hand #biggestsupporter

A post shared by 𝐑․ (@ryn.smiley) on

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

barely flex but don’t play w me, period 😘

A post shared by 𝐑․ (@ryn.smiley) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

before i ate 5 pies

A post shared by 𝐑․ (@ryn.smiley) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

6 feet!!!

A post shared by 𝐑․ (@ryn.smiley) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

i live the american dream, foreign everything 🤩

A post shared by 𝐑․ (@ryn.smiley) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

cozzzyyyyyyyyyy

A post shared by 𝐑․ (@ryn.smiley) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

i heard blondes have more fun🤭

A post shared by 𝐑․ (@ryn.smiley) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

thanksgiving🦃

A post shared by 𝐑․ (@ryn.smiley) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

senior gala with mommy 💕💕

A post shared by 𝐑․ (@ryn.smiley) on

11.

View this post on Instagram

i was obviously extremely excited to hold the kirpan

A post shared by 𝐑․ (@ryn.smiley) on

12.

View this post on Instagram

thankful🍁

A post shared by 𝐑․ (@ryn.smiley) on

13.

View this post on Instagram

nobody really likes us except for us

A post shared by 𝐑․ (@ryn.smiley) on

