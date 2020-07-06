This morning during Gary’s Tea, Rickey Smiley shared that his daughter Aaryn was shot in Houston, Texas over the holiday weekend.

He explains that she was shot on the way to get food at a Whataburger and is currently in the hospital. His daughter’s condition is well and she will have to undergo surgery.

Listen to the clip and keep his family lifted in prayer.

See Aaryn’s growth over the years in our photo gallery below.

This story is developing.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Shot 3 Times In Houston [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Shows His Daughter Aaryn The High School He Graduated From [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Aaryn Shot Three Times In Houston was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com