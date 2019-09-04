CLOSE
power
HomeEntertainment News

Everyone Still Hates Him: The Most Brutal, Angry Tweets About #Power’s Tariq

Posted September 4, 2019

Luda Day Parties

Source: Prince Williams / ATL Pics


Power’s final season is off to an uneven, wild, violent start. All of the twists and turns are just distractions from the fact that Tariq is the most evil, worst most hated character in TV history. Twitter had no letup in its hatred of the young guy.

SEE ALSO: ‘Power’ Debuts “Big Rich Town” Remix Nobody Asked For, Twitter Is Furious Trey Songz Is Yodeling

So for the second week in a row, you know what it is: the most hateful, angry KILL TARIQ tweets on the internet.

SEE ALSO: 50 Cent Tells The Emmy’s To “Kiss His Black A**” While Boasting ‘Power’ Ratings

Everyone Still Hates Him: The Most Brutal, Angry Tweets About #Power’s Tariq was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Latest
Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief - New York
Nicki Minaj Suggests She’s Retiring From Rap To…
 11 hours ago
09.05.19
NFL, Roc Nation Will Donate $400K To Chicago…
 12 hours ago
09.05.19
Tekashi 6ix9ine Expected To Take The Stand Against…
 13 hours ago
09.05.19
50 Cent Apologizes To Moneybagg Yo For Dumb…
 14 hours ago
09.05.19
Lil Nas X Goes Futuristic For His “Panini”…
 14 hours ago
09.05.19
Array
Alleged Drug Dealer Charged In Connection With Mac…
 1 day ago
09.04.19
DMX Blesses Maine Family With Shoes For School
 1 day ago
09.04.19
Screening Of Columbia Pictures' "Concussion" - Red Carpet
Watch The Trailer For ‘Bad Boys For Life’…
 2 days ago
09.04.19
20 items
Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Make It Official In…
 2 days ago
09.04.19
Tune Chats - Honoring Trina
Trina’s Mother, Vernessa Taylor Dies Of Cancer At…
 2 days ago
09.04.19
13 items
Bey Day: 13 Times Beyonce Slayed Us Effortlessly
 2 days ago
09.04.19
9 items
Everyone Still Hates Him: The Most Brutal, Angry…
 2 days ago
09.04.19
Lela Rochon Returns To Social Media Wearing Wedding…
 2 days ago
09.04.19
Black Twitter Has Thoughts About Forever 21 Potentially…
 2 days ago
09.03.19
Woman Sues After Being Forced To Deliver Baby…
 2 days ago
09.03.19
Blac Chyna Doesn’t Get Child Support And Doesn’t…
 2 days ago
09.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close