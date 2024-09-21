Power Book II: Ghost Season 4, Ep.8 "Higher Calling" Recap
‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Recap: Noma + Cane Proceed With The Wedding Plans and You Won’t Believe Who Effie’s Momma Is
Previously on Power Book II: Ghost, Diana (LaToya Tonodeo) went on a quest for revenge and killed Felicia, the crooked cop from Detective Carter’s (Michael Ealy) squad, for killing her unborn child. This week, Diana is still struggling with the fact she killed a mother and is not having a child, and there is plenty of scheming and plotting going on. Also, The Sopranos has finally made it to a big rich town, and you’ll see what we mean as you read on.
One of Carter’s Squad Members Is Not Buying What He Is SellingCarter breaks the news to the remaining members of his corrupt squad of crooked cops that Felicia is dead. What he didn’t reveal was that Diana smashed her head in. Instead, he tells them that she died in a car accident. One member, Nico (Aaron Dean Eisenberg), is not buying Carter’s story. When his sad speech comes to an end, Nico corners the bootleg Alonso Harris and asks him, “What the f—k really happened?” Carter doubles down on his lie and tells Nico that Felicia’s death was the result of a car accident. However, Nico is still like, yeah, sure.
Nobody Is Feeling Noma & Cane Getting MarriedTariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) and Monet (Mary J. Blige) are still trying to figure out how they are going to take care of their Detective Carter problem, and they best plan they can come up with is to use Noma (Caroline Chikezie) and give her a motive to do the dirty work for them. Riq and Monet meet up with Noma and Cane; Noma wants to know what Carter has on her. The meeting turns interesting when Noma tells Monet, “We’re going to be family, love. Cane’s my business partner… and fiancé.” Hilariously, Riq can’t hold back his laughter after learning about Noma and Cane’s “engagement.” However, Monet is distraught and storms out of the meeting, with Riq following behind her. Noma tasks her business partner/boy toy to find out who is giving Detective Carter information on her. Effie (Alix Lapri) and Davis (Cliff “Method Man” Smith) show up, and they, too, are shocked to learn about the news. Noma tells Effie, “Our nuptials need to appear rock-solid, so any dalliance between you two is now over.” Noma then instructs Effie to use her computer skills to make up a fake social media profile to make Cane more legitimate. Effie makes it seem like she doesn’t care, but we all know she is S A L T Y as hell deep down.
Noma’s Daughter Is Also Skeptical About Her Mother Marrying CaneAnother person who doesn’t buy this plan is Noma’s daughter, Anya (Kathryn Boswell). She can’t wrap her head around her mother marrying a thug like Cane and goes as far as accusing her mother of being “d-ckmatize” by the young hustler. Noma then explains to Kathryn that her father was a criminal, which led to his death, while still not being truthful about herself, and Anya is stunned to hear this revelation. Still, she does not care for Cane being her stepdaddy and heads to his penthouse to give her a piece of her mind and ask him some questions. During the exchange, Cane makes a case for himself and gives her some money to get her to leave his penthouse. She takes the bribe, but she is still suspicious.
Riq & Monet Shift To Plan BWith Noma declining to help Tariq and Monet, Riq reaches out to Davis to see if he can help. Their new plan is to help Carter gain the leverage to take down Noma; they will need the corrupt attorney’s help. Davis is also hesitant, but he eventually lets them know that his allegiance is with them and feeds them juicy nuggets, telling them Aircraft Global is a front business Noma uses to clean her drug money. Because she is currently under scrutiny in Europe, she needs an American citizen to run her company so she can secure more government contracts, and that’s where Cane will come in. Do remember that Davis pitched himself for the job before Cane swooped in with a more attractive plan. Davis adds that a prenup will protect her assets, and he suggests the name Sterling Reynolds to Carter to help give the crooked cop the leverage he needs on Noma. Tariq and Monet feed Carter and his new right-hand man, Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray), the information Davis gave them and try to negotiate new terms for their deal, but Carter shuts that down. Before they leave, Monet has some words for her son, telling him, “You are a Tejada, no matter what.” Dru isn’t trying to hear it and loves his position working alongside Carter.
Brotherly CompetitionAs a reward for his loyalty, Carter puts Dru in charge of the underground fight club that his former informant, Zion, ran before he was killed by Riq and Brayden (Gianni Paolo). Dru shows up at the fight club for his second shift only to learn that Cane and Noma purchased the building and left a note to inform him of what they had done. In response, Dru breaks into Cane’s penthouse, gains access to his MacBook, and discovers the details of a weapons drop. Carter’s task force, led by Nico, gets the drop on the gun shipment. In a hilarious moment, when Cane finds out what happened, Dru sends him a text message reading, “Sorry about your guns. :(.” While that is happening, Carter secretly surveills Noma while she tries to woo Reynolds during a dinner meeting. Davis shows up and warns Noma that she is being watched, and she bails on the meeting, ruining Carter’s moment to get dirt on her. Realizing she must take out Carter, Noma, and Cane meet up with Nico and offer him money to flip on his boss. He takes the money as a fee meeting with the “couple,” telling them it will cost them “seven figures up front” for him to turn on Carter. Nico then runs to Carter and tells his boss that Noma and Cane tried to get him to flip. Carter instructs Nico to take the deal and tells them that the first payment must be made in person. Noma arrives at the meeting, and Carter is meeting with her. They both realize they share a common enemy: Tariq and Monet. Noma suggests they should work together to eliminate their problem, leaving Carter intrigued.
Diana Wants Another ChildAfter killing Felicia, Diana feels a bit of guilt after leaving Felicia’s son motherless. Riq tries to convince her that it’s not her fault, but Diana does not try to hear it. She also wants another baby and tries to initiate some baby-making action with Riq but gets turned off and leaves after he reaches for a condom. Not sure if what she is experiencing is normal, she speaks with Brushandria (LightSkinKeisha) and asks her about the emotions she is currently experiencing. Brushandria reassures Diana that what she is experiencing is normal and is something all women who have lost children go through, giving Diana some much-needed reassurance.
Effie’s DilemmaEffie is already in a bad mood after finding out that Cane is playing with her emotions and will be marrying Noma. To make matters worse, her mother, played by The Sopranos star and proud Trump supporter Drea De Matteo, shows up on campus. She is broke and comes to her daughter for help, but she f-cked up pretty bad because Effie tells her she wouldn’t piss on her if she was on fire and tells her mother to kick rocks. Effie’s mom drops the fake nice act, saying to her daughter, “There she is: cold-hearted Josefina. You’re a real b-tch. How is anyone ever gonna love you?” Effie resonates with those words. When she links up with Cane to help him with his social media profile, the two have a moment, with Cane telling her, “I’ve got you.”
Brayden’s Gangster Hits Another LevelBrayden has had moments signifying he is about the drug dealing life, and then he has others that remind us that he still has his work cut out for him. After moving out of Riq’s room, telling his brother he plans to move in with his girlfriend, Elle. When he arrives at her dorm, he finds her in a bad state after doing some cocaine laced with fentanyl. Speaking with the doctor, Brayden learns that if he didn’t act as quickly as he did, Elle would have died. Brayden takes Elle’s cell phone and sets up a meeting with her dealer. Brayden, who is very high on booger sugar, and Riq arrive at the dealer’s apartment. The Weston outcast goes on a tirade, making him sniff what is probably laced cocaine. Not satisfied enough, Brayden decides to shoot the dealer in the head, killing him and pissing off Riq. Brayden returns to the hospital to see Elle awake and doing better, but she freaks out when he tells her he took care of her dealer because she knows what that means. She tells a confused Brayden he needs to go, possibly ending their short-lived relationship. Hit the gallery below to see social media reactions to the latest episode.
1. Accurate
2. Welp
3. HA
4. Damn
5. Good question
6. LOL
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Recap: Noma + Cane Proceed With The Wedding Plans and You Won’t Believe Who Effie’s Momma Is was originally published on cassiuslife.com
More from 97.9 The Box