Fidgety Fingers Twitter got what they thought was some revolutionary news when a mockup of PornHub ‘s frontpage had messaging that showed solidarity with the Black community. However, the skin flick streaming company has shot down the viral image and stating that while they’re in support of the cause, it didn’t change all of its search terms to the “ebony” category.

Like many other brands and corporations, the fake image used similar messaging of standing with Black people during this turbulent time nationally and across the world. With wording that plays on the sympathies of those who are sick and tired of racism, it isn’t surprising that folks thought the message was real.

“We commit to stand in solidarity with the Black community as they rightfully demand justice,” read the message from the image. “That’s why from June 6th-12th only ebony videos will be available on our website.”

It has since come out that PornHub had made no such announcement and has not stated what it intends to do in support of the Black community aside from more of the familiar corporate speak we’ve seen of late.

Fans who chimed in with reactions also noted that the PornHub community is rife with racist comments and that the site has a problematic history of not removing content featuring violent sex acts and, worse, acts with underage persons as well.

Still, the website was trending over the weekend and there was a mixed bag of reactions from the Twitter masses. We’ve collected some of those replies below.

—

Photo: Getty

Ebony & Lie To Me: PornHub Did NOT Change Search Categories In Support Of The Black Community was originally published on hiphopwired.com