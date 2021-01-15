Plies
Pearly Whites Bih: Plies Shows Off Teeth After Retiring His Grill

Posted January 15, 2021

Plies new teeth

Source: @plies / Twitter


Plies is showing off his new pearly whites. The Florida rapper took to social media to reveal he got rid of his grills and is now sporting an envy-inducing Kool-Aid smile.

According to Plies, he did it for his mama.

“I Just Showed My Mom My New Smile. She Hugged Me Started Crying & Said ‘I Finally Got My Baby Back,” was Plies’ caption of a selfie of him and his new chompers.

He added, “One Of The Proudest Days Of My Life. 2021 I’m Might Just Turn Into A Full Time Brand Ambassador With This New SmileGrimacing face No Coochie Gettin Ate With These Tooth Face with tears of joy (Ladies) How Did I Do?”

We’re not sure what eating coochie has to do with teeth, or veneers (that Hip-Hop crew is growing), but hey, do you playa.

If you’re at all familiar with Plies, then you’re already aware that he’s quite prolific on social media. So Twitter has been coming in deep with praise for the rapper’s new look, along with a whole lot of thirstiness. And let’s not forget the Plies looks like Kirk Franklin delegation, too.

Peep some of the more profound reactions below.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

7. Works for us.

10. See above.

