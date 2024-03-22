Paul Pierce’s LA Home Gets Robbed, Thieves Make Off With Watches, Safe And More Than $100K In Cash

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Former NBA superstar Paul Pierce became the victim of a burglary Friday night after his Los Angeles home was robbed, and thieves reportedly got away with multiple luxury watches and more than $100,000 in cash, according to TMZ Sports.

Law enforcement officials told TMZ Pierce wasn’t at home when the break-in took place, and that other valuable items besides the watches and six figures in cash were stolen. Those items, which investigators are currently trying to track down along with those who took them, include a safe. So far, no arrests have been made, but police investigators are searching through surveillance videos for clues.

Apparently, celebrities in the Los Angeles area need to start upgrading their security systems and keeping their valuables out of plain sight, because the 10-time NBA All-Star is far from the only one whose house became the scene of a lucrative heist. TMZ noted that celebs like Post Malone, Bella Thorne, Yasiel Puig, Rihanna, Quentin Tarantino and Drake have also fallen victim to daring thieves who saw them as easy marks.

From TMZ:

In fact, the LAPD recently talked about “burglary tourists” from South America who travel to Los Angeles solely to target luxurious mansions. Police say the rings sometimes use high-tech equipment like jammers to bypass security systems. It’s unclear if one of these rings is behind the Pierce burglary.

A couple of years ago, Netflix released the three-part docuseries, The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist, which chronicled the home robberies of big-name celebrities like Paris Hilton, Audrina Patridge, Rachel Bilson, Orlando Bloom, Lindsay Lohan and others. Of course, those robberies weren’t committed by South American “burglary tourists,” but by local suburban rich and semi-rich kids who were celebrity-obsessed, entitled and probably bored with their privileged lives.

Either way, these folks out in Hollywood and the surrounding area would do well to invest in better anti-theft precautions instead of assuming they’re safe.

But whatever, these rich people problems are above most of our pay grades. Good luck to Pierce in getting his stuff back, though.

