john schnatter , Papa Johns
Papa John’s Founder Says He’s Been Trying To Stop Saying The N-Word For Almost Two Years

Posted 17 hours ago

AUTO: APR 07 NHRA - DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty


Trying to figure what makes racists tick, being the prerequisite stupidity, is an impossible task. Case in point, John Schnatter, the former Papa John’s chairman who got booted in 2018—because, racism—says he’s been working hard at not using the N-word over the last 20 months.

“They paint the founder as a racist. They know he’s not a racist,” said Schnatter, speaking in the third person (referring to the board that fired him), a surefire sign that f*ckery is afoot. “It’s just unbelievable. I used to just lay in bed and go, ‘How did they do this?’ And we’ve had three goals for the last twenty months—to get rid of this n-word in my vocabulary and dictionary, and everything else because it’s just not true. Figure out how they did this and get on with my life.”

Let’s take a closer look at the audacity of that headass quote. Out of all the millions of words in the English language, Schnatter claims he’s been having trouble removing the N-word from his vocab for damn near two years.

It makes you wonder, how often had he been using the word so liberally that he just can’t quit it? Or, it’s been three years since he got fired, does that mean he just kept on keeping on with his N-word use? Also, we’re going to guess he still hasn’t been very successful…

Twitter immediately took note of the peak racist tomfoolery that Schnatter demonstrated and has been dragging him by his forked tongue ever since. Peep some of the best of the best slander below.

Amazing how they swear they’re not racist when it hits them in the pocket…

