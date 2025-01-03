Our ‘What To Watch’ Film List Features Must-Watch Movies Fans Are Raving About Like ‘Carry On,’ ‘Juror #2’ & ‘Amber Alert’

Our ‘What To Watch’ Film List Features Must-Watch Movies
film lineup promises an exciting mix of suspenseful thrillers, gripping drama, and nail-biting tension. Fans have been raving about these must-watch movies all week. From Netflix’s new action film Carry On to Clint Eastwood’s Juror #2, there’s a lot of excitement coming this week. Whether you’re in the mood for a high-stakes action film or a haunting courtroom mystery, here are the top picks to add to your watchlist. Netflix’s Carry On is a must-watch for fans of adrenaline-fueled action. Taron Egerton stars as Ethan Kopek, a TSA agent who gets entangled in a sinister plot when a mysterious traveler coerces him into letting a dangerous package through security during a busy holiday weekend. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise, Black Adam), this heart-pounding thriller dives into the moral complexities of Ethan’s decision, delivering non-stop suspense and unexpected twists. With Sophie Turner and Jason Bateman rounding out the cast, Carry On is an edge-of-your-seat adventure you won’t want to miss. From acclaimed filmmaker Clint Eastwood comes Juror #2, a compelling legal thriller streaming on Max. Nicholas Hoult plays Justin Kemp, a juror on a murder trial who discovers he may have been involved in the victim’s death. As guilt and fear begin to consume him, Justin faces the moral dilemma of coming forward or protecting himself. Toni Collette delivers a powerhouse performance as the prosecuting attorney determined to uncover the truth. Eastwood’s signature storytelling style shines in this exploration of justice, accountability, and the gray areas in between. Hulu’s Amber Alert offers an emotionally gripping look at one of society’s most urgent crises. The Kerry Bellessa directed film stars Hayden Panettiere, Tyler James Williams and Kevin Dunn. It follows a ride-share that turns into a high-stakes game of cat and mouse after it follows a car fitting the description of an AMBER ALERT. These three films coupled with some more of this week’s favorites on streaming and in theaters will make your movie night an unforgettable experience. Grab some popcorn and dive into this week’s thrilling cinematic offerings.This week’s
Check out our ‘What To Watch’ film list below:
1. 'Carry On'
Stream on Netlfix.
2. 'Juror #2'
Stream on Max.
3. 'Amber Alert'
Stream on Hulu.
4. 'Mufasa: The Lion King'
Out in theaters now.
5. 'Apartment 7A'
Stream on Paramount+.
6. 'Cuckoo'
Stream on Hulu.
7. 'The Fire Inside'
Out now in theaters.
8. 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3'
Out now in theaters.
9. 'Babygirl'
Out now in theaters.
10. 'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera'
Out now in theaters.
