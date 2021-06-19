Juneteenth , Opal Lee
Let Freedom Ring: ‘The Grandmother Of Juneteenth’ Opal Lee Celebrates Juneteenth Becoming A Federal Holiday

Posted June 19, 2021

The “Grandmother of Juneteenth” and the Dallas Ft. Worth community walked 2.5 miles Saturday morning in celebration of the monumental accomplishment.

Her annual walk was representation of how long it took for Texas slaves to be notified they were free two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1865.

Check out Ms. Opal Lee’s Juneteenth Celebration in Ft. Worth, Texas below.

 

Let Freedom Ring: ‘The Grandmother Of Juneteenth’ Opal Lee Celebrates Juneteenth Becoming A Federal Holiday  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

1. Opal Lee’s Juneteenth Parade Celebration

Opal Lee's Juneteenth Parade Celebration Source:Regan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

Juneteenth Parade Celebration juneteenth

Close