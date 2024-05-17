The Pink Friday 2 World Tour emerged as Minaj’s most successful endeavor from its inception. Across its 34-date North American leg, the tour boasted an average nightly gross of just under $2 million and attendance of 13,000, marking a substantial leap from the pace set by previous tours. Compared to the Pink Friday: Reloaded Tour of 2012 ($776,000) and The Pinkprint Tour of 2015-16 ($657,000), Pink Friday 2 demonstrated nearly triple the financial success, solidifying Minaj’s status as a tour de force in the music industry.
Pink Friday 2 featured four double-header events, yielding impressive grosses exceeding $3 million in cities like Atlanta, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, and Toronto. Among these, the two nights at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 4 and May 1 stood out, amassing a whopping $4.3 million in revenue and selling 28,100 tickets.
Beyond her performances in Brooklyn, Nicki Minaj also took the stage at Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden and the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Together, these four shows in the New York City area generated a staggering $9.3 million in revenue and drew over 54,000 attendees. Pink Friday 2 now ranks among the 10 Top of Highest Grossing Rap Tours In History and the Highest for any female rapper ever!
Check out whats on the Setlist Below!
Nicki Minaj: Pink Friday 2 World Tour Setlist was originally published on hot1009.com
1. I’m the Best
2. Barbie Dangerous
3. FTCU
4. BEEP BEEP
5. Hard White
6. Press Play
7. Win again
8. Big Difference
9. Pink Birthday
10. Favorite
11. Cowgirl
12. RNB
13. High School
14. Needle
15. Chun-Li
16. Red Ruby Da Sleeze
17. Barbie World
18. Romans’s Revenge
19. Monster
20. Fallin 4 U
21. Right Thru Me
22. Save Me
23. Here I am
24. Let Me Calm Down
25. Super Freaky Girl
26. Anaconda
27. Super Bass
28. The Night is still Young
29. Moment 4 Life
30. Starships
31. Everybody
-
Rev. William Lawson, Civil Rights Icon and Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Founder Passes Away At 95
-
Should He Be Fired? Teacher Under Fire After Posting 'Inappropriate' Classroom Video [WATCH]
-
[VIDEO] Pastor Keion Henderson Responds to Backlash Following Viral Video
-
Drake Punched By Lil' Wayne In The Face
-
Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home
-
Violent Video Reportedly Showing Diddy Assaulting Cassie Leaks [WATCH]
-
Man Accused In Murder of Ex-Girlfriend, Shootout with Police Arrested After SWAT Standoff
-
Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}