CLOSE
nicki minaj
HomeEntertainment News

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Allegedly Paid For Her Wedding Ring

Posted 11 hours ago

Nobody Believes Nicki Minaj's Husband Paid For Her Wedding Ring

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz


The Pettys are currently on the gram showing off their Halloween couple drip and at the same time, reminding us that they are indeed married. TMZ is reporting that Nicki Minaj’s husband went all out for her ring, reportedly dropping $1.1 million on it. Twitter is finding that insanely hard to believe.

Nobody believes you, you need more people, that’s what many Twitter users are screaming at Nicki and her felon bae.  According to TMZ, Minaj’s husband went all on the ring overseeing the design, delivery, and even paying for it with his own money the jeweler confirmed to the celebrity gossip site.

Per TMZ:

Rafaello and Co tells us Kenneth commissioned them to make their wedding rings, working together on a design for several months. Nicki’s custom bling features a 17-carat center with VVS2-clarity diamonds.
The jeweler tells us Kenneth wanted a traditional wedding ring for Nicki — nice diamonds and nothing too gaudy — because he knows that’s her style.
As for Kenneth’s band … we’re told it’s customized with the words “Ken & Barbie” on the inside of the ring. Nicki’s doesn’t have an inscription, but we’re told there was simply no room for one.

We’re told the jeweler flew from New York City to Los Angeles a few days before Nicki’s wedding to deliver the rings … they came in a customized jewelry box that plays a photo slideshow of the couple to the tune of Nicki’s song, “Come See About Me.”Despite all of those details, Twitter just does not believe Petty had the funds and that Minaj basically paid for her own wedding ring. You can peep all of the pettiness in the gallery below.—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Allegedly Paid For Her Wedding Ring  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Solange
Solange Confirms Split From Husband Alan Ferguson On…
 3 hours ago
11.01.19
The Photograph
The Trailer For ‘The Photograph’ Already Has Us…
 5 hours ago
11.01.19
YG Denies Kissing Random Girl At Club, Still…
 6 hours ago
11.01.19
Woman Shot Up KFC Drive-Thru Due To Missing…
 9 hours ago
11.01.19
15 items
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Allegedly Paid For Her Wedding…
 11 hours ago
11.01.19
15 items
Woah Vicky Put Hands On Bhad Bhabie –…
 1 day ago
11.01.19
Will Smith, Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes & Martin…
 1 day ago
11.01.19
Kodak Black Allegedly Involved In Prison Fight That…
 1 day ago
11.01.19
Niecy Nash Opens Up On ‘Uncensored’
 1 day ago
10.31.19
R. Kelly A No Show At Court Due…
 1 day ago
10.31.19
Lil Wayne Names Jay-Z As The Only Rapper…
 1 day ago
10.31.19
Romeo From Immature Says Brandy Is The Reason…
 1 day ago
10.31.19
‘Game Of Thones’ Spin-Off ‘House of the Dragon’…
 1 day ago
10.31.19
Stephen Curry Suffers Broken Left Hand, Out For…
 1 day ago
10.31.19
Megan Thee Stallion Launches New YouTube Video Series…
 2 days ago
10.30.19
The White House Responds To YG Kicking Trump…
 2 days ago
10.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close