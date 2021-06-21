alyssa scott , nick cannon
HomeEntertainment News

N’Credible Baby Maker Nick Cannon Confirms 7th Seed Is On The Way, Twitter Reacts

Posted 6 hours ago

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Twitter Reacts To Nick Cannon Confirming His 7th Child Is On The Way

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Nick Cannon had an extremely popping Father’s Day weekend. The mogul finally confirmed his seventh child is on the way.

Last week Twitter had a field day with Nick Cannon and was left in stitches after his latest baby mama, radio host Abby De La Rosa, who revealed the names of their twin boys, Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon. Father’s Day, the jokes returned after his rumored boo, Wild ‘N Out girl Alyssa Scott confirmed the couple is expecting.

On Sunday (June 20), a super pregnant Alyssa Scott shared a photo of herself and proud papa Cannon embracing her belly with the caption “Celebrating you today,” finally confirming their worst-kept secret. Last month, Scott had Twitter in shambles when she shared a photo of her growing bump with the caption “Zen S. Cannon.”

Along with his twins Zion and Zillion, Cannon has twins Moroccan and Monroe (9) with his ex-wife Mariah Carey and the father to his 3-year-old son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen that Brittany Bell gave birth to in December 2020.

The jokes are flying once again because it would be his fourth with three different women when this child is eventually born.

Nick Cannon clearly believes he is on a mission to keep the Earth populated. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

 

N’Credible Baby Maker Nick Cannon Confirms 7th Seed Is On The Way, Twitter Reacts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

LOL.

2.

Truuueeee.

3.

Bruh.

4.

Where is the lie? 

5.

LMAO

6.

Bruh.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
12 items
N’Credible Baby Maker Nick Cannon Confirms 7th Seed…
 6 hours ago
06.21.21
Will Smith Gives Fans The First Look At…
 7 hours ago
06.21.21
Lil Baby Bought Out An Atlanta Foot Locker…
 8 hours ago
06.21.21
Kevin Hart Details Tough Talk With Daughter Over…
 8 hours ago
06.21.21
13 items
Megan Thee Stallion & DaBaby’s Work Friendship Dead…
 8 hours ago
06.21.21
Bobby Shmurda Gave Out Free Meals & Toys…
 10 hours ago
06.21.21
Def Jam Covered Over $35K Of DMX’s Funeral…
 12 hours ago
06.21.21
Dallas’ Track Superstar Sha’Carri Richardson Wants The World…
 1 day ago
06.20.21
For The Culture: Black Women Show Off Their…
 2 days ago
06.20.21
The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Is Recognizing These…
 2 days ago
06.19.21
Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Fathered Premature Newborn Twins &…
 2 days ago
06.19.21
Naomi Osaka Withdraws From Wimbledon To Focus on…
 3 days ago
06.19.21
Blaxploitation Classic ‘Blacula’ To Get A Reboot
 3 days ago
06.18.21
4 Ways To Celebrate Juneteenth
 3 days ago
06.19.21
Warner Bros Acquires Long-Awaited Marvin Gaye Biopic ‘What’s…
 3 days ago
06.19.21
Celebrate Juneteenth With Joy and Safety At These…
 3 days ago
06.18.21
Photos
Close