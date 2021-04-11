abby de la rosa , nick cannon
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Nick Cannon Expecting His Fifth & Sixth Kids, This Time Twins WIth Abby De La Rosa

Posted 9 hours ago

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

"Stand Up Don't Shoot" Comedy Special Taping

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty


Jack of all celebrity trades, Nick Cannon, 40, is expecting his second set of twins! This time, two twin boys with Abby De La Rosa!

You maybe asking, “How many kids does Nick Cannon have?” With this announcement, Nick Cannon will now have a total of six children. Cannon shares 9-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey as well as two children with model Brittany Bell, daughter Powerful Queen who was born in December 2020 and a 4-year-old son Golden.

27 Powerful Images Of Black Fathers & Their Daughters

Abby, 30, took to Instagram on Sunday to post photos from her latest maternity photoshoot alongside Cannon. Check out the pictures below!

Paternity Files: Nick Cannon, Reggie Bush Accused Of Fathering Children Outside Of Relationships

Nick Cannon Expecting His Fifth & Sixth Kids, This Time Twins WIth Abby De La Rosa  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1. Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon are expecting twins!

Nick Cannon is expecting his second set of twins! This time, two twin boys with Abby De La Rosa!

With this announcement, Nick Cannon will now have a total of six children. Cannon shares 9-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey as well as two children with model Brittany Bell, daughter Powerful Queen who was born in December 2020 and a 4-year-old son Golden.

2. Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon are expecting two children!

Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon took to Instagram with maternity photo shoot photos with Nick Cannon, “Our dearest sons – my miracle babies,

Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose. Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you – is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both 👑♾👑

3. Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon maternity photo shoot!

Nick Cannon, 40, is expecting his second set of twins! This time, two twin boys with Abby De La Rosa!

4. Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa maternity photo shoot!

Nick Cannon, 40, is expecting his second set of twins! This time, two twin boys with Abby De La Rosa!

5. Abby De La Rosa is pregnant!

Nick Cannon, 40, is expecting his second set of twins! This time, two twin boys with Abby De La Rosa!

6. Abby De La Rosa Pregnancy Shoot

Nick Cannon, 40, is expecting his second set of twins! This time, two twin boys with Abby De La Rosa!

7. Abby De La Rosa Pregnancy Shoot

Nick Cannon, 40, is expecting his second set of twins! This time, two twin boys with Abby De La Rosa!

8. Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa are expecting twin sons!

Nick Cannon, 40, is expecting his second set of twins! This time, two twin boys with Abby De La Rosa!

9. Abby De La Rosa announces she is pregnant with Nick Cannon’s children!

Nick Cannon, 40, is expecting his second set of twins! This time, two twin boys with Abby De La Rosa!

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Lil Mama “Hasn’t Heard Back” From JAY-Z &…
 15 hours ago
04.11.21
DMX Eulogized By Swizz Beatz: “I Never Seen…
 16 hours ago
04.11.21
20 items
Black Rob Shares Message For DMX From Hospital…
 2 days ago
04.11.21
Keri Hilson Talks New Lifetime Movie “Lust: A…
 2 days ago
04.10.21
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Progress From #HottieBootcamp…
 2 days ago
04.10.21
Long Live The Dog: DMX’s Best Guest Verses
 3 days ago
04.09.21
Cardi B Drops $29K During Shopping Spree For…
 3 days ago
04.09.21
11 items
“We Love You X!” Social Media Mourns DMX…
 3 days ago
04.09.21
Woodstock '99 in Saugerties, New York
DMX Passes Away At 50 After Week Spent…
 3 days ago
04.09.21
22 items
Happy Birthday, Lil Nas X: 22 of His…
 3 days ago
04.09.21
5 items
5 Times Jazmine Sullivan Gave Us Vintage Beauty…
 3 days ago
04.09.21
Drake Gets Trolled At A Bar By Comedian…
 3 days ago
04.09.21
YG & K-Swiss To Collaborate For New Compton…
 4 days ago
04.08.21
Jorge Lendeborg Jr. & Tosin Cole In Talks…
 4 days ago
04.08.21
Baby Junie Entered The Walk Challenge And Then…
 4 days ago
04.09.21
Madea Prequel TV Series ‘Mabel’ In Development At…
 4 days ago
04.09.21
Photos
Close