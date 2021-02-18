Mortal Kombat’s First Bloody Ridiculous Trailer Has Arrived [WATCH]

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

The first trailer for the Mortal Kombat reboot has arrived, and it is literally snatching souls like Shang Tsung.

The Mortal Kombat reboot is definitely nothing like the 1995 film. The trailer arrived subsequently after a Russian version of it leaked on Reddit. Like the iconic video game franchise, this movie will be just as violent and full of the ridiculous action we have come to expect from the fighting game.

The trailer wastes no time showing just how gory this movie is going to be, thanks to a scene showing Sub-Zero using his cryomancer abilities to not only freeze Jax’s gun but turn in his arms into shaved ice.

Poor Jax, but on the bright side, he does get his signature cybernetic arms.

As previously reported, the film will follow a washed-up MMA fighter named Cole Young (Lewis Tan), a new character introduced to the world of Mortal Kombat. He comes to learn from Sonyan that a birthmark located on his chest means he was chosen to partake in the legendary tournament of champions that determines the fate of the world.

In the clip, we are introduced to the Kombatants like Sonya, Kano, Mileena, Raiden, Liu Kang, and even Goro, and in a call-back to the video game, they each announce their names just like when you choose one of them.

The one scene that is currently the talk of social media featured long-time enemies Sub-Zero and Scorpion. In it, Sub-Zero shows off his powers by literally freezing Scoprion’s blood, turning it into a knife, and stabbing his longtime foe with it. Mortal Kombat fans were thrilled to see Scorpion say his signature line “get over here” after using his trusty spear.

Get over here! Watch the trailer for Mortal Kombat now — in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max April 16. #MortalKombatMovie pic.twitter.com/eFhQhbdNUl — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 18, 2021

Based on the red band trailer for Mortal Kombat, we could finally be getting the live-action film based on the uber-violent fight game franchise we have wanted for YEARS. The reactions to the trailer, as expected, were mainly positive. You can peep them and the trailer for the movie, which premieres in theaters, and HBO Max April 16 below.

—

Photo: Warner Bros. / Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat’s First Bloody Ridiculous Trailer Has Arrived [WATCH] was originally published on hiphopwired.com