ari fletcher , Moneybagg Yo
HomeEntertainment News

Moneybagg Yo Cops Ari Fletcher A Custom Rolls-Royce For Her Birthday

Posted 22 hours ago

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Host Medusa

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Moneybagg Yo, still riding the creative wave showcased on his fourth studio album A Gangster’s Pain, certainly eased the pain of his girlfriend, Ari Fletcher, for her birthday. The 29-year-old Memphis rapper gifted Fletcher a custom Rolls-Royce and five Birkin bags and the brokies of Lint Pocket Twitter have thoughts.

Via social media, Ari Fletcher showed off her birthday haul, which included the custom matte Black Rolls-Royce with pink grill detailing reportedly valued at $330,000. The interior of the ride was indeed immaculate and there were bags inside the car along with a glittering display and other perks. In the caption for the post, Fletcher showed her appreciation for Bagg’s big gifts.

“He go crazy every time Thank you so much baby! You always go above and beyond! WTF @moneybaggyo You the f*cking GOAT,” Fletcher wrote in the post showing off the car. Additional posts include Fletcher showing off a brilliant diamond necklace with the caption reading, “And y’all know my best friend don’t f*cking play about me I love it!!!!! @arrogant_tae123 I love you! @jewelryunlimited.”

Fletcher’s birthday bash was held at Atlanta’s Allure Gentlemen’s Club with the theme “Ari’s Players Club” which featured exotic dancers, a bevy of rides, and some of Fletcher’s family, friends, and true day ones.

Earlier this year, it appeared that Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher were on the outs but things are definitely patched way back together if these gifts are any indication. ON Twitter, the discussion about the pair’s relationship had both their names trending and we’ve got the reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Moneybagg Yo Cops Ari Fletcher A Custom Rolls-Royce For Her Birthday  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
15 items
Rapper Indian Red Boy Shot & Killed On…
 17 hours ago
07.12.21
Tiffany Haddish Gives A Hot Take On Rough…
 20 hours ago
07.11.21
17 items
Moneybagg Yo Cops Ari Fletcher A Custom Rolls-Royce…
 22 hours ago
07.11.21
Damon Dash Announces ‘In Love For A Living’…
 2 days ago
07.11.21
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’rai Smith Shows Off Recent Weight…
 2 days ago
07.11.21
Confederate Statues In Charlottesville Taken Down After 100…
 2 days ago
07.10.21
10 items
Tristan Thompson Lets Lamar Odom Know It Can…
 2 days ago
07.11.21
Ohio State Trooper Pulls Man Over For Speeding…
 3 days ago
07.10.21
Elderly Black Woman Found Murdered At Home Just…
 3 days ago
07.09.21
Princess Love Serves Body-Ody On The Runway During…
 3 days ago
07.09.21
Photos
Close