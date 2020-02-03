CLOSE
ari fletcher , Moneybagg Yo
HomeRadio One Exclusives

MoneyBagg Yo Allegedly Snatched Ari Fletcher’s Wig Off Outside Miami Club

Posted 9 hours ago

Universal Music Group Hosts 2020 Grammy After Party

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

The good people of Miami Twitter are reporting that MoneyBagg Yo and girlfriend Ari Fletcher had a fight outside of a club last night after a Super Bowl party. The couple who recently went public with their relationship, hosted a party at Exchange Miami following the big game.

Peep the play by play tweets of what allegedly went down between the two below….

RELATED: Moneybagg Yo Confirms He’s Dating Ari Fletcher

RELATED: G Herbo Facing One Year In Prison After Altercation With Child’s Mother Ari Fletcher

RELATED: Did MoneyBagg Yo Throw Shots At His Ex Megan Thee Stallion?

MoneyBagg Yo Allegedly Snatched Ari Fletcher’s Wig Off Outside Miami Club  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Latest
Lil Wayne Channels Lenny Kravitz For Robotic Debut…
 6 hours ago
02.03.20
Future Sues His Own Alleged Baby Mama For…
 6 hours ago
02.03.20
4 itemsUS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARDS-MTV-VMA
Meet The Parents: Safaree, Erica Mena Welcome Baby…
 7 hours ago
02.03.20
Rapper Sentenced To 99 Years For Putting Hit…
 8 hours ago
02.03.20
5 Real Life Black Heroes We Should All…
 11 hours ago
02.03.20
‘The Game’ Reboot No Longer Happening On The…
 13 hours ago
02.03.20
15 items
G-Eazy Kissing On Megan Thee Stallion Has The…
 13 hours ago
02.03.20
Jay-Z & Beyoncé Sit Down During Super Bowl…
 1 day ago
02.03.20
These Netflix Films Will Have You All In…
 1 day ago
02.03.20
9 Unspoken Rules Of A Millennial Super Bowl…
 1 day ago
02.02.20
Peter Gunz Is The New Host Of ‘Cheaters’?
 1 day ago
02.02.20
Roc Nation Everything: Jay-Z Defends NFL Partnership In…
 1 day ago
02.02.20
Fugees Rapper Pras Owes $127K In Child Support,…
 1 day ago
02.02.20
Boosie Badazz Takes Plea Deal In Georgia Weed…
 1 day ago
02.02.20
Ludacris Blesses A High School With Brand New…
 2 days ago
02.01.20
19 items
Super Bowl LIV Big Game Ads Featuring, Lil…
 2 days ago
02.02.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close