MoneyBagg Yo Allegedly Snatched Ari Fletcher’s Wig Off Outside Miami Club

The good people of Miami Twitter are reporting that MoneyBagg Yo and girlfriend Ari Fletcher had a fight outside of a club last night after a Super Bowl party. The couple who recently went public with their relationship, hosted a party at Exchange Miami following the big game.

Peep the play by play tweets of what allegedly went down between the two below….

