The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Before Mother’s Day on Sunday (May 9), we teamed with the Mostyn Law firm for a $5,000 giveaway to a deserving mother in the city. Entrants could visit the Mostyn Law firm page to nominate a deserving mother who has persevered beyond measure during the pandemic and our lucky winner was

The Mostyn team surprised Chandra while she was having a Mother’s Day lunch with her husband Derek. Derek nominated his wife, detailing how during the pandemic, Chandra lost two of her sisters. While fighting through the grief, she stood up, taking in her nephews to live with her and her family during the pandemic.

“She is a tireless and motivating individual who is determined to make good things happen,” Derek said of his wife. “She inspires, leads and work with “our boys” to be their BEST self!”

Check out the gallery below as Chandra was presented with the $5,000 check courtesy of the Mostyn Law Firm! Congratulations again, Chandra!

Meet Our Mostyn Law Firm $5K Giveaway For Mother’s Day Winner! was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com