b. simone , meek mill
Meek Mill Caped For B. Simone, Twitter Tells Rapper To Choose A Worthier Hill

Posted June 14, 2020

On the Lord’s Day (Sunday, June 14), Meek Mill decided to defend the antics of B. Simone. As you could expect, Twitter quickly reacted by telling the Philly rapper he really should have sat this one out.

Once again, B. Simone found herself the target of slander after she was accused of plagiarizing portions of her book, Baby Girl: Manifest The Life You Want. It doesn’t take much, and Black Twitter started issuing even more cancel notices on the Wild N Out star.

That’s when Meek Mill stepped in and decided to cape for the IG celebrity, model and alleged scammer.

“B Simone canceled because she finnesed a book and made her way from the bottom lol what major companies y’all cancel for ripping our culture off? finding ways to display hate towards our own when they start doing good is showing amongst us a lot!,” tweeted Meek.

And that was all the raw meat Twitter needed. It was quickly pointed out that Meek was seemingly giving B. Simone a pass, while he was ready to go to war over Drake because of the Toronto rapper’s use of a ghostwriter.

With all the ammo in tow, the Internets proceeded to drag B. Simone and Meek. According to Meek, he was trying to help out a fellow Philly native and Black woman and just wasn’t with cancel culture. But the kicker is, he claims hadn’t read up on why B. Simone was getting dragged.

You gotta pick your battles more wisely, sir.

Anyway, peep the best of the best slander below. We still can’t believe this app is free.

 

 

Meek Mill Caped For B. Simone, Twitter Tells Rapper To Choose A Worthier Hill  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

