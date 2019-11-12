CLOSE
Apryl Jones , Lil' Fizz , meek mill
HomeEntertainment News

Meek Mill Calls Dirty Mack Fizz & Apryl Jones Out Of Pocket

Posted November 12, 2019

2015 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


The ongoing romance between Lil Fizz and Apryl Jones is out there for the world to see, but there are some folks out there not claiming the pair as “goals” due to its origins. With Omarion’s baby moms rocking with his former bandmate, Meek Mill decided to let Jones know that he’s not with Fizz’s dirty macking but got caught lacking himself.

Jones and Fizz have been very public about their romance despite the curious root of things. But with Meek, the couple being super lovey-dovey isn’t sitting so well with him.

In a photo cuddled up next to a smiling Fizz, Jones wrote in the caption, “My goal is that someone sees my page and decides to grow strong, live YOUR life, and not give a f*ck.”

While the response from all sorts of people, including Kevin Hart’s ex-wife Torrei Hart, were largely supportive, Meek came through with that reality bomb.

“Y’all outta pocket for this move no disrespect,” the Dreamchasers boss wrote.

However, as captured by The Shade Room, Jones clapped the gat right back on Meek Milly, writing, “No disrespect. But you tried to talk to me. And that’s not out of pocket?”

Yikes.

The reaction on Twitter has been interesting, to say the least. Peep the chatter below.

Photo: Getty

Meek Mill Calls Dirty Mack Fizz & Apryl Jones Out Of Pocket  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
50 Cent Is Still Trolling Naturi Naughton For…
 2 hours ago
11.14.19
Allen Iverson Pays Off $600K In Back Taxes,…
 2 hours ago
11.14.19
This ‘Jeopardy!’ Moment Will Make You Shed Tears!…
 16 hours ago
11.13.19
Robyn Crawford Reveals She And Whitney Houston Planned…
 17 hours ago
11.13.19
Warrant Issued For Man Who Stabbed To Death…
 18 hours ago
11.13.19
Urban One Honors Celebrates 40 Years Of Radio…
 22 hours ago
11.13.19
Kodak Black during Homecoming Concert
Kodak Black Sentenced To Nearly Four Years In…
 24 hours ago
11.13.19
Lauryn Hill Sued Cousin Over Unpaid Loan
 1 day ago
11.13.19
Jay Ellis And Nina Senicar Welcome Baby Girl…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
Colin Kaepernick To Host Private Workout For NFL…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
WTF?! Woman Shares Details Of Having Diarrhea Dumped…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
PEOPLE Magazine Name John Legend “Sexiest Man Of…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
Selena Quintanilla
First Look: Netflix’s Upcoming Selena: The Series
 1 day ago
11.12.19
RHOAS12: Eva Tried It When She Shaded Porsha’s…
 2 days ago
11.12.19
10 items
Meek Mill Calls Dirty Mack Fizz & Apryl…
 2 days ago
11.13.19
Deyjah Harris Unfollows ‘Hymen Checking’ Father T.I. On…
 2 days ago
11.12.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close