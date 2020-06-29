CLOSE
2020 bet awards , Marsai Martin
Marsai Martin Claps Back At Haters Who Made Fun Of Her Blonde BET Awards Wig

Posted June 28, 2020

BET Presents The 51st NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


It’s one thing to have an opinion about a child (which you should not), but it’s a whole other thing to feel the need to express it on social media where that said child can see it.

This is what happened to Marsai Martin, who received some online bullying on Sunday night during the BET Awards when she announced the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist that went to Megan Thee Stallion.

Wearing an ash blonde wig with her signature glasses and adorable smile, the 16-year-old Black-ish star looked like she was having a ball as a presenter, but shortly after her category, she noticed that folks were teasing her looks.

This prompted the pint-sized movie producer to clap back and remind her haters to be kind.

“Sorry some of y’all don’t like my hair. Or teeth … which are my actual teeth btw. Good thing I don’t put my effort into trying to please everyone. I like it. Chile I’m 16 this year, let me live. I’m trying to stay sane in quarantine. Enjoy the #BETAwards,” she wrote on Twitter. 

Often times, people like to get snarky on Twitter and I get it, but regardless of Marsai’s celebrity status, she is still a child; a Black girl at that. Thankfully, she has thick skin, which we see in this video she posted, where at first Marsai appears teary-eyed but really is unbothered by it all. Peep the end and she uses to blow her nose.

AN ENTIRE MOOD!

Of course, her fans had her back.  Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Marsai’s post and some serious words of encouragement. We love to see it!

