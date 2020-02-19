CLOSE
lovers & friends festival
HomeEntertainment News

Lauryn Hill Announced As Lovers & Friends Festival Headliner, Twitter Skeptical

Posted February 18, 2020

"Queen & Slim" Screening & Conversation

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Today (Feb. 18), the Lovers & Friends Festival announced a line up that boasted headliners like Ms. Lauryn Hill, Summer Walker and Megan The Stallion. However, besides the usual jokes about whether Ms. Hill would actually be on time, Twitter almost immediately started investigating details that the entire thing may be a sham.

One glaring point is that Megan Thee Stallions is scheduled to be performing at the Broccoli City Festival on the same damn day. Not that artists doing multiple shows in a day isn’t feasible, but while the aforementioned Broccoli City Festival is in Washington, DC, the Lovers & Friends Festival is in Los Angeles.

Right.

Festival tickets cost too much to be playing these types of games. Peep Twitter’s continued reactions to the jig below.

This story is developing. 

Lauryn Hill Announced As Lovers & Friends Festival Headliner, Twitter Skeptical  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Yes, Lauryn Hill is fine.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Latest
Black Folks Celebrating ’28 Days Of Black Cosplay’…
 12 hours ago
02.19.20
Body Of Georgia College Student Anitra Gunn Found;…
 14 hours ago
02.19.20
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Go “Boneless” With Name Change To…
 17 hours ago
02.19.20
Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party - Red Carpet
Viral County-Trap Star Breland Drops “My Truck” Video…
 19 hours ago
02.19.20
4 items
Saweetie Turns Heads At Milan Fashion Week
 20 hours ago
02.19.20
15 items
Hip-Hop Reacts To The Death Of Pop Smoke
 20 hours ago
02.19.20
Pop Smoke At Paris Fashion Week
Pop Smoke Shot & Killed
 22 hours ago
02.19.20
Woman Alleges Rick James Raped Her In 1979,…
 22 hours ago
02.19.20
12 items
12 Times ‘Good Times’ Ja’net Dubois Radiated Beauty…
 23 hours ago
02.19.20
12 items
Lauryn Hill Announced As Lovers & Friends Festival…
 1 day ago
02.19.20
Lark Voorhies To Talk Mental Health Struggles with…
 2 days ago
02.18.20
10 items
Boosie Weighs In On Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Coming…
 2 days ago
02.18.20
Selena Archive
Selena’s Life, Legacy To Be Celebrated At Tribute…
 2 days ago
02.18.20
‘Recess’ Actor Jason Davis Dead At 35
 2 days ago
02.18.20
15 items
15 Times Good Husband & Father Boris Kodjoe…
 2 days ago
02.18.20
15 items
Nicki Minaj Shows Twerk Progression & Shuts Down…
 2 days ago
02.18.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close