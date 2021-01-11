lori Harvey
HomeEntertainment News

Starting Lineup: A Look At Lori Harvey’s Dating Roster

Posted January 11, 2021

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty


Everybody seems to have Lori Harvey on their wish list, but she clearly knows how to pick them.

Whether if you love it or hate it, Lori is constantly social media’s trending topic when it comes to relationships.  The 24-year-old just made her new relationship with the Sexiest Man Alive, Michael B. Jordan Instagram official, and social media is in a frenzy.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Besides being Steve Harvey’s step-daughter, Harvey is mostly known for having a notable roster of celebrity boyfriends that has people asking how. Her most known relationship with Future gained a lot of exposure when the rapper splurged on her with trips, an extravagant birthday party, and his famous way of showing off his woman, an Audemars Piguet watch.

If you can’t keep up with her men, here’s a look into Lori Harvey’s dating history…

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Starting Lineup: A Look At Lori Harvey’s Dating Roster  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. Future

2. Diddy

3. Justin Combs

4. Trey Songz

5. Lewis Hamilton

6. Memphis Depay

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Soulja Boy’s Former Assistant Accuses Him Of Sexual…
 14 hours ago
01.23.21
Actress GG Townson On Transforming Into Salt-N-Pepa, 90s…
 15 hours ago
01.22.21
Regina King Will Make Her ‘Saturday Night Live’…
 18 hours ago
01.22.21
YFN Lucci Requests Bond In Murder Trial To…
 19 hours ago
01.22.21
Designer Sergio Hudson Details His Process For Creating…
 22 hours ago
01.22.21
15 items
R. Kelly Dragged By Prison Jumpsuit After His…
 22 hours ago
01.22.21
12 items
Ashanti and Keyshia Cole Finally Got Their Battle,…
 1 day ago
01.22.21
20 items
Colorstruck Calamity: DaniLeigh Drops “Yellow Bone” Track, Black…
 2 days ago
01.21.21
51st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Chloe Bailey Of Chloe X Halle Shuts Down…
 2 days ago
01.21.21
Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez composite
No, Tory Lanez’ Felony Assault Charges Didn’t Get…
 2 days ago
01.21.21
Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her 30-Day Body Transformation
 2 days ago
01.21.21
Wild Thoughts: Fat Joe Partners With DJ Khaled…
 2 days ago
01.21.21
15 items
Bernie Sanders Unbothered At A Lil Inauguration Is…
 3 days ago
01.21.21
Rare Air Jordan 1’s Got Shine During The…
 3 days ago
01.21.21
Watch Tobe Nwigwe’s Inauguration Performance of “Wake Up…
 3 days ago
01.20.21
LHH’s Mendeecees & Yandy Open Up About Parenting,…
 3 days ago
01.20.21
Photos
Close