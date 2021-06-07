floyd mayweather , logan paul
Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather Ended With No “Winner” But All The Memes

Posted 19 hours ago

Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Showtime’s pay-per-view fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul had no official winner – unless you count the internet. To his credit, social media sensation Logan Paul did survive all eight rounds with one of the finest boxers of all time Sunday night inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Of course, Mayweather performed much better than his larger adversary. Which shouldn’t come as a surprise. Also not surprising were the hundreds – maybe even thousands – of viral photos and videos trolling a matchup that would have been inconceivable just a few years ago.

“I had fun,” Mayweather said after the fight. “You’ve got to realize, I’m not 21 anymore but it’s good to move around with these guys.”

The world of social media had fun last night as well. In fact, the only thing that got more views than Floyd and Paul’s bout were the memes. Here are some of the best.

