97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Wayne Appreciation Post: Da Best Bars From Da Drought 3

Lil Wayne is one of hip-hop’s most influential rappers. You see his impact in the culture almost wherever you look. The dreads. The face tats. The ‘Lil’s. His mark on the culture is undeniable.

It’s been 25 years since Lil Wayne’s first hit The Block Is Hot (released in 1999). Since then he’s been regarded as one of the best bar spitters in the game.

Lil Wayne, real name Dwayne Carter, has 13 studio albums, 29 mixtapes, and a countless number of features. Many regard J. Cole’s current feature run as one of rap’s best, but you’d be hard-pressed to convince a true Wayne fan that he isn’t the true rap feature goat.

Weezy F. Baby is also a goat in another rap staple – mixtapes.

Tune has a bunch of mixtape series. Dedication 1-5. No Ceilings 1 and 2. Sorry 4 The Wait 1 and 2.

But none of them, in my humble opinion, touch what he did with Da Drought series. Particuraly, Da Drought 3.

Dropping in April 2007, Da Drought 3 is perhaps the peak of Wayne’s lyrical content, over some of the most recognizable instrumentals of that time. The beats Wayne rapped on consisted of Beyonce’s Upgrade U, Rich Boy’s Throw Some Ds, T.I.’s Top Back, Jim Jones’ Reppin Time, and more.

The mixtape era in hip-hop used to be when rappers could focus on the one thing they loved most about making music – rap. Making hits and coming up with catchy hooks wasn’t the focus here. The bars on Wayne’s Da Drought 3 were top-notch. Keep scrolling to see some of my favorite lyrics from one of rap music’s most influential artists.

Lil Wayne Appreciation Post: Da Best Bars From Da Drought 3 was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com