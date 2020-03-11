Destiny’s Child gave us many gifts. Besides the collection of great music, the group gifted us Letoya Luckett. The humble beauty, vocalist, songwriter, and actress turns 39 today (3/11).
Life has changed drastically for Letoya since her girl group days. After winning a few Grammys and acting in lots of TV shows and movie roles, she got married to Tommicus Walker in 2017 and had a baby girl the following year.
No matter how busy Letoya’s life has been, she always looks perfectly put together. Often collaborating with stylists Bryon Javar and J. Bolin, they manage to give her an effortless, ‘I woke up like this’ look. Letoya also rocks what has become her signature haircut. Her short, pixie cut completely compliments her fly.
If you like simplicity with your occasional dash of flare, Letoya may be your style twin. She has fun with fashion all while staying true to herself. In honor of her 39th birthday, we’re counting down the 10 times Letoya Luckett showed out on the red carpet.
Happy Birthday, LeToya Luckett! Here Are 10 Times She Showed Out On The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. LETOYA LUCKETT AT THE BET AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty
LeToya Luckett showed a lot of leg at the 2017 BET Awards. The singer/actress wore a gorgeous floral frock with a high slit up the thigh.
2. LETOYA LUCKETT AT THE ALL WHITE Labor Day PARTY, 2017Source:Getty
LeToya Luckett attended All White Labor Day Party looking simple, yet chic. She wore a white camisole and partnered it with white wide-leg pants.
3. LETOYA LUCKETT AT THE 49TH NAACP IMAGE AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
LeToya Luckett looked completely glamorous at the 49th NAACP Image Awards in a burgundy single-shoulder ball gown.
4. LETOYA LUCKETT AT HER BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION, 2018Source:Getty
LeToya Luckett sparkled at her birthday celebration in a sequin mini dress, thigh-high boots, and a black overcoat.
5. LETOYA LUCKETT AT THE BLACK MUSIC HONORS EVENT, 2018Source:Getty
LeToya Luckett exercised her hosting abilities at the 2018 Black Music Honors event. She hit the red carpet in a sheer feather peplum dress.
6. LETOYA LUCKETT AT THE BE HUMAN FOUNDATION LAUNCH, 2018Source:Getty
LeToya Luckett attended the Be Human Foundation Launch in a little black dress and a growing baby bump!
7. LETOYA LUCKETT AT THE ESSENCE FESTIVAL, 2019Source:Getty
LeToya Luckett gave birth and bounced all the way back. She attended the 2019 ESSENCE Festival in a red sheer polka dot dress.
8. LETOYA LUCKETT AT THE BLACK LOVE SUMMIT, 2019Source:Getty
LeToya Luckett went casual and chic at the Black Love Summit. She wore a striped shorts suit with a white camisole underneath.
9. LETOYA LUCKETT AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Letoya Luckett attendED the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in a black striped A-lined mini dress.
10. LETOYA LUCKETT AT THE SOUL TRAIN AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Letoya Luckett attended the 2019 Soul Train Awards in a sexy black lace bodysuit partnered with a blazer.