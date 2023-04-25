Kid Cudi Starring In New Film; RECAP of His Acting Career

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Kid Cudi is a notable figure in the music scene. His music is known for its innovative blend of hip-hop, rock, and electronic. He is often credited with helping to pioneer the sub-genre of alternative hip-hop.

Cudi has had a huge influence on many other artists and he originally entered the entertainment scene through acting. Recently, we learned that Kid Cudi is starring in a new zombie action-comedy/horror titled, Hell Naw. The film was written by The Lucas Brothers, a set of identical twins who acts as a comedic duo, writers, actors, and filmmakers. The movie is also produced by the creator of Euphoria, Sam Levinson. The film is in its early stages of development.

When talking about Hell Naw, Cudi stated, “This movie has been 5 years in the making. I am telling the world now, this film will f**ck you up in all the best ways. I have been a horror fan since I was 7 years old. I’ve been wanting to get into this world creating my own stories for a long time and now, after years of working it out in my head, it’s finally happening. Sam, The Lucas Bros, and myself have really crafted a tale we feel everyone who’s a fan of horror and comedy will enjoy. You will laugh, oh yes you will, but th horror aspect of this movie will really be something to see. You will be shook. I promise.”

Kid Cudi has appeared in several movies and TV shows throughout his acting career. As a congratulations, here’s some of his most notable acting roles:

