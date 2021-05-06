dr. umar johnson , kevin samuels
HomeEntertainment News

Dashikis Vs. Suits: Kevin Samuels & Dr. Umar Johnson Set Off Mock Meat Beef

Posted 19 hours ago

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

Dr. Umar Johnson vs. Kevin Samuels

Source: Instagram / IG


The Twitter streets are in a tizzy this Wednesday evening (May 5) after a war of words kicked off by two of the culture’s most recognizable and polarizing voices. Dr. Umar Johnson and Kevin Samuels have obvious smoke for each other, taking to their respective social media channels to address each other with grown man bars.

As we’re still gathering details on what started the beef, what caught our eye is an Instagram Live video of Johnson taking aim at Samuels, criticizing openly how he’s seemingly critical and harsh towards Black women. With his usual unflinching pride intact, Johnson spoke firmly and stated that he’s not appreciative of women hopping onto Samuels’ platform to willingly take on the shots he doles out.

In a response video, Samuels, decked in his trademark suit, essentially fired back all the heavy lobs Dr. Johnson made while also slandering the man’s good name regarding the school that was said to be built on the back of fan donations. Samuels, speaking to a woman who appears to have put Johnson’s video on his radar, cut off her interjections and went on a relentless spree of sharp darts and zingers.

It isn’t known if this so-called beef will heat up beyond this moment but considering the passionate base of Samuels in recent times, this has the potential to go on for weeks if not months without many resolutions in sight.

In all seriousness, we hope these two gentlemen can find some common ground, although it seems like both are sticking with their guns. Sides are being picked on Twitter and the moment and we’ve got the best reactions below.

Photo: Instagram

Dashikis Vs. Suits: Kevin Samuels & Dr. Umar Johnson Set Off Mock Meat Beef  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
14 itemsTravis Scott Astroworld Fest 2021 Art
No Bystanders: Fans React To Travis Scott’s Astroworld…
 8 hours ago
05.06.21
Floyd Mayweather, Jake Paul Meetup Erupts In Chaos…
 9 hours ago
05.06.21
Disney+’s MCU Series ‘Loki’ Gets Release Date Moved…
 14 hours ago
05.06.21
Megan The Stallion Is Putting Her Dog Mom…
 14 hours ago
05.06.21
Birdman Says Cash Money Records Makes $20-$30M Annually…
 14 hours ago
05.06.21
G Herbo Slapped With New Federal Charges, Accused…
 16 hours ago
05.06.21
Netflix Reveals New ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Teaser
 16 hours ago
05.06.21
Quavo & Saweetie Dodge Criminal Charges For Elevator…
 17 hours ago
05.06.21
15 items
Dashikis Vs. Suits: Kevin Samuels & Dr. Umar…
 19 hours ago
05.06.21
Netflix’s ‘Selena: The Series’ Reveals A Special Moment…
 1 day ago
05.06.21
Vanessa Bryant’s Mambacita Clothing Line Honoring Gigi Bryant…
 1 day ago
05.06.21
Lil Nas X Shares How He Handles Trolls…
 1 day ago
05.06.21
Saweetie Gives Vintage Fashion Realness On The Cover…
 1 day ago
05.06.21
George Jung Birthday Celebration And Screening Of "Blow"
George Jung, Inspiration Behind The Movie ‘Blow,’ Dead…
 2 days ago
05.05.21
Puma And Nipsey Hussle’s ‘The Marathon Continues’ To…
 2 days ago
05.05.21
Will Smith’s New Quarantine Bod Inspires Six-Part YouTube…
 2 days ago
05.05.21
Photos
Close