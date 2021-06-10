K Michelle
K. Michelle’s New Look Has Everyone Wondering If She Got A New Face

Posted 17 hours ago

K. Michelle

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

K. Michelle quickly began trending after sharing a photo of her latest look. “Today you can call me Pinky,” she captioned the June 9 pic – but the primary focus was definitely not on her hair. Whether you know her from reality shows or have followed her music career through the years, the latest incarnation of K. Michelle was a lot to take in.

 

 

Of course, Twitter had lots to say about K. Michelle’s major makeover. While the 35-year-old performer is no stranger to switching up her look, many users of the popular platform agreed that she is almost unrecognizable.

