Some Dude’s Juneteenth Blackest Songs Playlist [Listen]

It’s Juneteenth weekend y’all! This year is extra special because Congress voted to make Juneteenth a Federal holiday. Regardless of the U.S. Government acknowledging the day or not (because it’s not a big push to teach Critical Race Theory in schools) Black people are going to brunch or barbecue this weekend to celebrate the emancipation of African Americans.
To celebrate, the guys from the Some Dude… Podcast put together of a playlist of songs to celebrate Juneteenth and Black Culture. These are some of the Blackest songs ever. Songs to make you laugh, cry or buck against the system if we have to.
1. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly – Before I Let Go
2. James Brown – Say It Loud (I’m Black And I’m Proud)
3. Curtis Mayfield – Move On Up
4. Public Enemy – Fight The Power
5. Marvin Gaye – Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)
6. Kendrick Lamar – Alright
7. Crime Mob – Knuck If You Buck
8. Donny Hathaway – Young, Gifted, and Black
9. F.L.Y. (Fast Life Yungstaz) – Swag Surfin’
10. Beyonce – Freedom
11. Boosie Badazz Ft. Foxx & Webbie – Wipe Me Down
12. Bob Marley & The Wailers – Buffalo Soldier
13. Stevie Wonder – Sir Duke
14. Childish Gambino – Redbone
15. Aretha Franklin – Respect
16. The Temptations – Papa Was A Rolling Stone
17. Nas – If I Ruled the World (Imagine That) ft. Lauryn Hill
18. Digable Planets – Rebirth Of Slick (Cool Like Dat)
19. X Clan “Fire & Earth”
20. Earth, Wind & Fire – September
21. Kendrick Lamar – The Blacker The Berry
22. Childish Gambino – This Is America
23. Sam Cooke – A Change Is Gonna Come
24. Billie Holiday – Strange Fruit
25. Beyonce – Lift Every Voice
