Juneteenth
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Some Dude’s Juneteenth Blackest Songs Playlist [Listen]

Posted 19 hours ago

Juneteenth Banner

Source: Radio One Indianapolis / Radio One Digital


It’s Juneteenth weekend y’all! This year is extra special because Congress voted to make Juneteenth a Federal holiday. Regardless of the U.S. Government acknowledging the day or not (because it’s not a big push to teach Critical Race Theory in schools) Black people are going to brunch or barbecue this weekend to celebrate the emancipation of African Americans.


To celebrate, the guys from the Some Dude… Podcast put together of a playlist of songs to celebrate Juneteenth and Black Culture. These are some of the Blackest songs ever. Songs to make you laugh, cry or buck against the system if we have to.

RELATED: ‘Where Are Our Reparations?’ Black Twitter Sounds Off After Senate Passes Bill Making Juneteenth A Federal Holiday

RELATED: Black Voters Matter Kicks Off Freedom Ride For Voting Rights On Juneteenth

Some Dude’s Juneteenth Blackest Songs Playlist [Listen]  was originally published on hot963.com

1. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly – Before I Let Go

2. James Brown – Say It Loud (I’m Black And I’m Proud)

3. Curtis Mayfield – Move On Up

4. Public Enemy – Fight The Power

5. Marvin Gaye – Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)

6. Kendrick Lamar – Alright

7. Crime Mob – Knuck If You Buck

8. Donny Hathaway – Young, Gifted, and Black

9. F.L.Y. (Fast Life Yungstaz) – Swag Surfin’

10. Beyonce – Freedom

11. Boosie Badazz Ft. Foxx & Webbie – Wipe Me Down

12. Bob Marley & The Wailers – Buffalo Soldier

13. Stevie Wonder – Sir Duke

14. Childish Gambino – Redbone

15. Aretha Franklin – Respect

16. The Temptations – Papa Was A Rolling Stone

17. Nas – If I Ruled the World (Imagine That) ft. Lauryn Hill

18. Digable Planets – Rebirth Of Slick (Cool Like Dat)

19. X Clan “Fire & Earth”

20. Earth, Wind & Fire – September

21. Kendrick Lamar – The Blacker The Berry

22. Childish Gambino – This Is America

23. Sam Cooke – A Change Is Gonna Come

24. Billie Holiday – Strange Fruit

25. Beyonce – Lift Every Voice

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Blaxploitation Classic ‘Blacula’ To Get A Reboot
 15 hours ago
06.18.21
Celebrate Juneteenth With Joy and Safety At These…
 18 hours ago
06.18.21
Diddy Launching Entertainment Development Program For Underrepresented Communities
 18 hours ago
06.18.21
14 items
Air Jordan Retro 2021 Preview [Photos]
 19 hours ago
06.18.21
Nipsey Hussle To Get A Star On The…
 19 hours ago
06.18.21
Big Boi Lists The Famed “Dungeon” Recording Studio…
 20 hours ago
06.18.21
Swizz Beatz Birthday Celebration
La La Anthony Files For Divorce From Carmelo…
 2 days ago
06.17.21
16 items28th Annual Pan African Film Festival - "She Ball" Premiere
Baby What? Nick Cannon’s Twins Arrive & Social…
 2 days ago
06.17.21
Protected: ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Star Ilfenesh Hadera Dishes…
 2 days ago
06.17.21
Protected: The Category Is… ‘Pose’ Costume Designer Analucia…
 2 days ago
06.17.21
Protected: Behind The Fabulous Fashion In ‘Genius: Aretha’…
 2 days ago
06.17.21
Ciara Celebrates Her 39 LB Weight Loss Since…
 2 days ago
06.17.21
Protected: A Family That Slays Together, Stays Together:…
 2 days ago
06.17.21
Foot Locker Invests $35 Million To Help The…
 2 days ago
06.17.21
Lena Waithe Is Looking For The Next Lil…
 2 days ago
06.17.21
50 Cent Responds To Roger Stone Saying He…
 2 days ago
06.17.21
Photos
Close