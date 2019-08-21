Megan Thee Stallion might be planning for Autumn, announcing “ Hot Nerd Fall ” is coming, but it’s definitely still a “Hot Girl Summer.” The “Cash Sh*t” rapper and her new bestie Jordyn Woods has Twitter collectively clutching their pearls after they shared a new photo of them together.

The world needs more photos of Megan and Jordyn together period. The two buddies shared a photo of themselves looking as thick as they want to be rocking swimsuits after giving fans a hint that something was special coming after appearing on Meg’s Instagram live session.

@theestallion was spilling the tea about #HotGirlSummer music video and @jordynwoods came into the live IM LIVING 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/c5bS1lKFay — Stevie B. (@lunamorenitaa_) August 20, 2019

As to be expected, the thirsty ones were out in full force shooting their shots and letting the new dynamic duo know they are willing to risk it all for them. We are just thrilled to see that Jordyn found way better friends than those shady Kardashians. She can’t go wrong with a friend like Megan in her corner. PLUS she gets some tips on how to keep those knees sturdy.

To see all of the replies to Megan and Jordyn’s photo hit the gallery below.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Jordyn Woods & Megan Thee Stallion’s Bikini Pics Have The ‘Net Goin’ Nuts [PHOTOS] was originally published on hiphopwired.com