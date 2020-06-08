Jess Hilarious Calls Out Cancel Culture For Celebrities Speaking Against Protests

Jess Hilarious has landed in the hot seat once again, this time the problematic comedian is being dragged after attempting to call out the cancel culture—a decision that didn’t prove to be a good one.

On Saturday (June 6), Jess Hilarious took to Instagram with a passionate post, calling out the cancel culture for being too quick to cancel out celebrities without understanding the individuals.

”I see that Tee Grizzly and Queen Naija have a song together that they created for Black Lives Matter”, Jess said. “But when you look in the comments, all see is comments about ‘ain’t she a colorists’ and negativity like that, but who cares? I thought the point was to support the movement?!”

While initially, Jess’s points seemed somewhat valid initially, the understanding was short-lived after the Baltimore-bred comedian decided to expound on her thoughts claiming that Black Twitter is going to end up canceling everyone with a platform, a remark that quickly got her gathered by Twitter.

”Ya’ll talking about we want Lauryn Hill, we will be waiting until next year my n*gga like ya’ll need to take what we give you,” Jess said. “Ya’ll don’t have a f*cking platform, but y’all trying to cancel everyone with one.”

Jess Hilarious said “y’all don’t have no fucking platform, but y’all tryna cancel everybody with one” forgetting we the ones who gave them a raggedy ass platform. So we give, so shall we take away if y’all just being blatantly ignorant. — Dreka Jr. ✂️ (@SmdSzn) June 8, 2020

While many on Twitter pondered on her relevancy, others pointed out that her own problematic behavior with the LBGTQ community and people of color. Jess was on the cancel block in 2019 for her treatment of four Sikh passengers who were boarding a flight that she claimed, “made her uncomfortable” before mislabeling them as terrorists.

“If I’m scared, I’m scared,” Jess said at the time, following criticism. “F*ck y’all. F*ck how y’all feel. Y’all mad at me because I don’t side with every other black person. Because I don’t side with every other race—f*ck y’all. I feel how I feel, I felt threatened, and that was it. And I’m not flying there. We were evacuated, b*tch! Why? Why, with no reason explained at all, no technical difficulties or nothing. Y’all gon’ listen to Jess with the mess one day, because my news is real.”

Jess Hilarious gettin mad people are being held accountable for their words. The same Jess Hilarious that racially profiled someone brown on a flight indicating he was on some terrorist shit? Chile bye. pic.twitter.com/5BrW7yalTB — Billy Martin III (@bmthreezy) June 8, 2020

While the general consensus was to cancel her, there were a number of fans who ultimately agreed with Jess’s rant, calling out Black Twitter for being quick to cancel Black celebrities but not companies and their white counterparts.

jess hilarious has a point. y’all be so quick to cancel somebody that’s black but y’all still dropping bands on foreign designer clothes that don’t give a shit bout y’all lol — 🖕🏾1️⃣2️⃣ (@Haz2Real) June 8, 2020

Check out Jess Hilarious’s rant and Twitter’s response below.

—

Photo: Getty

Jess Hilarious Calls Out Cancel Culture For Celebrities Speaking Against Protests was originally published on hiphopwired.com