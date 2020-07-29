CLOSE
jess hilarious
HomeEntertainment News

SMH: Jess Hilarious Drops Awful Reenactment of Megan Thee Stallion Getting Shot

Posted 4 hours ago

Jess Hilarious Reenacted Megan Thee Stallion Getting Shot

Source: Mychal Watts / Getty


Despite Megan Thee Stallion already passionately pleading with people to stop making light of her getting shot, Jess Hilarious clearly doesn’t care, unfortunately.

Often-canceled “comedian” Jess Hilarious is being dragged up and down timelines once again. Hilarious who was once riding high is now the bane of social media and her recent actions aren’t helping her get out of the hole she dug for herself. For some reason, the social media personality thought it would be a good idea to do a reenactment of Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez’s alleged shooting situation for a skit called “Mystery Media Crime.” Heads up, it wasn’t funny at all.

While she might have thought she got one with her latest skit, Twitter quickly commenced to dragging her again accurately pointing out that it was not the knee-slapper she thought it would be.

Jess Hilarious is the latest bozo to called out for making fun of Megan of getting shot, in both feet, the rapper revealed in a very emotional Instagram Live session. Draya got called out by Megan herself for a bad joke she made on an episode of Van Lathan’s podcast. 50 Cent thought it was funny to share some memes making light of the incident, he has since apologized claiming he didn’t think what happened “was real.”

You can peep the well-deserved dragging of Jess Hilarious in the gallery below.

Photo: Mychal Watts / Getty

SMH: Jess Hilarious Drops Awful Reenactment of Megan Thee Stallion Getting Shot  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. FACTS!

2. No lies detected.

3. An accurate take.

4. She was never hilarious.

5. HA!

6.

7.

8. B.Simone hasn’t learned.

9.

10.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
10 items
SMH: Jess Hilarious Drops Awful Reenactment of Megan…
 4 hours ago
07.29.20
Black Teens Less Likely To Get Treatment For…
 5 hours ago
07.29.20
UPN Prime Time 2002-2003 Upfront Party
Black AF: Netflix Adding ‘Girlfriends,’ ‘Moesha,’ ‘Sister, Sister,’…
 5 hours ago
07.29.20
10 items
T.I. Suggests Gucci Mane & Jeezy End Their…
 6 hours ago
07.29.20
He’s Still Running: Kanye West Hiring More Campaign…
 8 hours ago
07.29.20
Finally: Bobby Shmurda To Face Parole Board In…
 20 hours ago
07.28.20
9 items
The Black Beauties On ‘P-Valley’ Are Hair Goals…
 1 day ago
07.28.20
Who Will Win: 2 Chainz To Battle Rick…
 1 day ago
07.28.20
Milano Responds To Meek Mill’s Public Post About…
 1 day ago
07.28.20
9-Year-Old Florida Girl Youngest Resident To Die From…
 1 day ago
07.28.20
Dr. Dre Takes A Knee With Colin Kaepernick…
 1 day ago
07.28.20
4 items
Happy Birthday Soulja Boy! 4 Of His Most…
 1 day ago
07.28.20
Yungstar
Prayers Up: Yungstar Recovering From Motorcycle Accident
 2 days ago
07.27.20
18 items
Juicy J Wants The Verzuz Smoke With Nas
 2 days ago
07.28.20
Chrissy Teigen Apologizes For Insensitive Joke Regarding Megan…
 2 days ago
07.28.20
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back At Haters Over…
 2 days ago
07.27.20
Photos
Close