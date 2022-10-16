The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Jeezy and DJ Drama gave their fans a treat. One night only they would perform all the mixtape hits & B-side tracks that day one fans love the most.

The concert was at a secret location that only a limited amount of people were able to get their tickets via Hot 107.9. It is safe to safe they tore it DOWN last night! Prior to the concert, Jeezy pulled up on DJ Holiday & Radio God Stu to talk about the importance of his next upcoming studio album ‘Sno Fall’.

Check out the recap of last night’s B-Side concert below!

Jeezy x DJ Drama Exclusive B-Side Concert Recap was originally published on hotspotatl.com