Jeannie Mai , Jeezy
Jeezy & ‘The Real’ Host Jeannie Mai Confirm They’re A Couple

Posted August 30, 2019

Television Personality Jeannie Mai arrives at the Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 - Day 1 held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on August 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Nobody saw this coming, NOBODY. Fresh off the release of his latest album TM104: The Legend of the Snowman, the T R A P S T A R confirmed he is dating Jeannie Mai from The Real. All of Twitter is literally the blinking white guy.

The “enTRAPreneur” and  The Real co-host made their swirl official with some professional photos shared exclusively by People Magazine. The couple was all dolled up for their big debut with Jeezy in a tuxedo while Mai was rocked a gown at inaugural SnoBall Gala. The event raised money for his non-profit, Street Dreamz.

As you can imagine, Twitter was thrown into a bevy of feelings ranging in, awwwws, rolling eyes and outright confusion to the new couple. Rumors of the two dating each other began to pop off when Malika Haqq shared a photo featuring them on her Instagram account.

Well, we went and comprised all of the reactions to the newest “celebrity power couple.” You can check them all out in the gallery below.

Jeezy & 'The Real' Host Jeannie Mai Confirm They're A Couple

