Jaleel White aka, Steve Urkel Jumping Into The Cannabis Game With “Purple Urkle” Line

Regardless lawmakers like New York Senator Chuck Schumer are pushing forward with plans to update a bill removing the wonderful plant from the controlled substance list, a move that can expunge cannabis-related offenses.

As the country moves towards weed legalization, celebrities like JAY-Z, Jim Belushi, and Seth Rogen have all staked their claims in the cannabis business, now, Jaleel White, who played America’s favorite nerd Steve Urkel in the iconic sitcom Family Matters, is also jumping into the weed business. Forbes reports the actor linked up with 710 Labs to make an ItPurple line that will include various products of his “Purple Urkle” strain.

Speaking with Forbes, White revealed that “fire purple weed” is his personal favorite strain, and he wants to claim that lane when it comes to that particular strain.

“The thing that always stood out to me was there no clear brand leader for fire purple weed,” White told Forbes. “It made no sense to me that no company of significance had claimed this lane, so why not me?”

The line, which is set to launch on 4/20, of course, live resin pods, eighths, and pre-rolled joints known as Noodle Doinks, 710 Labs founder Brand Melshenker revealed.

“Jaleel is a big fan of the Noodle Doinks and the Live Resin Pods,” Melshenker said. “The Noodle Doinks will come in 3 pheno’s of Purple Urkle and of Stefan, and the Live Resin Pods will come in Mendo Purps x Zkittlez to start, which by the way, is probably my favorite pod flavor to date. It’s a straight candy flavor with a grape Big League Chew vibe on the exhale.”

Twitter has reacted to the news positively, and everybody wants a pull of White’s “Purple Urkle” strain. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

