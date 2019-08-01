CLOSE
HomeLifestyle

How Black Women Beautifully Celebrated Sisterhood On #NationalGirlfriendsDay

Posted August 1, 2019

Danielle James and Friends In Cabo

Source: Ruth Cenat / Courtesy of Danielle James


Today, August 1, is National Girlfriends Day!

And as Former First Lady Michelle Obama announced, this is more than just a hashtag, but a celebration of how our female friends are such an impact part of our lives.

“As part of #NationalGirlfriendsDay, let’s give a shoutout to the friends who always have our backs! My girlfriends aren’t just people I like to hang out with—though we do plenty of that—they’re a vital part of who I am and who I’ll keep becoming,” she wrote on Twitter. 

Of course, Black women took to social media to celebrate their sistas. Look at all of these beautiful faces:

 

How Black Women Beautifully Celebrated Sisterhood On #NationalGirlfriendsDay was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

Girl tribes: Let's be honest, authentic relationships among women can be hard to find and maintain, yet they are so important. So how do you know when you have found your girl tribe, here are some signs: . 1. They root for you with words and actions (they talk about it and be about it) . 2. They challenge you to be the best version of yourself . 3. They hold you accountable . 4. They are your biggest cheerleader when you are NOT around . Swipe to see pics of some (not all) of my tribe and tag yours below! . . #beyondthehappy #mentalhealthblogger #blackwomenbloggers #blackbloggers #blogger #momswhoblog #mentalhealth #blackmentalhealth #motherhood #parenthood #therapy #peace #selfcare #love #family #relationships #counseling #counselor #mindfulness #meditation #blackbloggersunited #browngirlbloggers #marriage #blackgirlmagic #melanin #friendship #girltribe #mygirls #tribe #nationalgirlfriendsday

A post shared by Neasel Conner, LPC (@beyondthehappy) on

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

View this post on Instagram

Happy #NationalGirlfriendsDay!! ❤️

A post shared by DodiLa (@dodila) on

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 17 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 19 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 20 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 20 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 21 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 1 day ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close