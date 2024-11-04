Hip-Hop Classics That Sampled Quincy Jones
Quincy Jones, the legendary music icon whose influence shaped the sound of generations, passed away at 91. A true pioneer, Jones’ career spanned over six decades, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry and beyond. From producing Michael Jackson’s iconic albums “Off the Wall,” “Thriller,” and “Bad,” to composing scores for critically acclaimed films like “The Color Purple” and “In the Heat of the Night,” Jones demonstrated unparalleled versatility and innovation. In addition, his impact on Hip-Hop cannot be denied. As the culture transitioned from neighborhood block parties and boombox speakers into a dynamic force in the mainstream, many rappers and producers drew inspiration from Jones as they crafted records that would resonate beyond their place on the map. RELATED: Notable Black Folks We’ve Lost in 2024 RELATED: 20 Classic Hip Hop Albums That Turned 25 This Year “Young people are seekers, man! They always have been.” Jones said in a 2021 Revolt interview. “When we’re young, we all want to break the mold and find our truth, and that is a central tenet of both jazz and classical music! Besides, it all comes from the same stuff. I fell in love with hip hop in the late 1970s because it reminded me so much of bebop, and classical strings are what elevated some of the world’s best funk music.” The art of sampling had been a fixture within rap since its very inception, so it was inevitable that the many works of Quincy Jones would become woven into the fabric our Hip-Hop music. In remembrance of Quincy Jones and in honor of Hip-Hop History Month, we look back at 20 classic rap records that sampled one of the most brilliant musical minds of the past century.
1. The Song: "P.Y.T." by Michael Jackson
2. The Sample: "Good Life" by Kanye West
3. The Song: "Human Nature" by Michael Jackson
4. The Sample: "It Aint Hard to Tell" by Nas
5. The Song: "I Can't Help It" by Michael Jackson
6. The Sample: "Breakadawn" by De La Soul
7. The Song: "Body Heat" by Quincy Jones
8. The Sample: "How Do U Want It" by Tupac Shakur
9. The Song: "Kitty with the Bent Frame"
10. The Sample: "Shook Ones, Pt. II" by Mobb Deep
11. The Song: "Liberian Girl" by Michael Jackson
12. The Sample: "Keep on Keeping' On" by MC Lyte
13. The Song: "Summer in the City"
14. The Sample: "Passin Me By" by The Pharcyde
15. The Song: "Roots Mural Theme" from 'Roots' Soundtrack
16. The Sample: "Mic Check"by Juelz Santana
17. The Song: "The Lady in My Life" by Michael Jackson
18. The Sample: "Hey Lover" by LL Cool J
19. The Song: "Soul Bossa Nova"
20. The Sample: "Number One Spot" by Ludacris
Hip-Hop Classics That Sampled Quincy Jones was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
