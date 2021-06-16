tupac shakur
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Happy 50th Birthday Tupac: Rare Pics & Videos Of The Music Icon

Posted June 16, 2021

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

Array

Source: WENN / WENN


Tupac Amaru Shakur, born in Harlem, New York on this date in 1971, is considered by many to be one of the most influential artists of all time. 25 years after his death, his legacy continues to resonate with Hip-Hop fans around the globe. The rapper, actor, poet and activist would have been 50 years old today: In honor of his artistic contributions, check out this gallery of rare photos and videos from his short but impactful life.

Happy 50th Birthday Tupac: Rare Pics & Videos Of The Music Icon  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1. Tupac Shakur attends “Cowboy Noir – Red Rock West” Party in 1994

Tupac Shakur attends "Cowboy Noir - Red Rock West" Party in 1994 Source:Getty

2. Pac attends Minority Motion Picture Awards in 1993

Pac attends Minority Motion Picture Awards in 1993 Source:Getty

3. Tupac and Ice-T

4. Tupac with his mother Afeni Shakur

Tupac with his mother Afeni Shakur Source:WENN

5. Tupac leaves a New York City courtroom

Tupac leaves a New York City courtroom Source:Getty

6. Tupac & cast on the set of ‘Juice’

Tupac & cast on the set of 'Juice' Source:WENN

7. Tupac with his sister Sekywa

Tupac with his sister Sekywa Source:WENN

8. Tupac Shakur when he was a kid

Tupac Shakur when he was a kid Source:WENN

9. Interview at Death Row

10. Pac in a record store

11. Photo of Pac on the night he was shot – Sept 1996

12. Pac & Biggie together

13. A young Pac with boombox

14. Milan Fashion Week 1996

15. Pac with a fan in 96

16. Young Tupac at Christmas

17. Pac circa 1991

18. Interview with Tanya Hart

19. Young Pac with a group of kids

20. Pac as a child

21. Thoughts on Donald Trump

22. Puffy and Tupac

23. Rosie Perez and Tupac

24. Tupac with friends

25. Vibe Magazine’s Lost Tupac Interview

26. Tupac outside NYC courtroom

27. ‘Above the Rim’ Interview

28. Conversation with Uncle Luke

29. On the set of ‘Poetic Justice’

30. Tupac’s final birthday

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Swizz Beatz Birthday Celebration
La La Anthony Files For Divorce From Carmelo…
 14 hours ago
06.17.21
16 items28th Annual Pan African Film Festival - "She Ball" Premiere
Baby What? Nick Cannon’s Twins Arrive & Social…
 17 hours ago
06.17.21
Protected: ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Star Ilfenesh Hadera Dishes…
 18 hours ago
06.17.21
Protected: The Category Is… ‘Pose’ Costume Designer Analucia…
 19 hours ago
06.17.21
Protected: Behind The Fabulous Fashion In ‘Genius: Aretha’…
 19 hours ago
06.17.21
Ciara Celebrates Her 39 LB Weight Loss Since…
 20 hours ago
06.17.21
Protected: A Family That Slays Together, Stays Together:…
 20 hours ago
06.17.21
Foot Locker Invests $35 Million To Help The…
 20 hours ago
06.17.21
Lena Waithe Is Looking For The Next Lil…
 20 hours ago
06.17.21
50 Cent Responds To Roger Stone Saying He…
 21 hours ago
06.17.21
‘Madden NFL 22’ Will Introduce New Dynamic Gameday…
 22 hours ago
06.17.21
These Female Rappers Made History With The 2021…
 24 hours ago
06.17.21
Nicki Minaj’s Mom Files $150M Lawsuit On Two…
 1 day ago
06.17.21
10 items
Celebrate Juneteenth By Supporting These 10 Black, Female-Owned…
 2 days ago
06.17.21
Some Dude’s 2Pac B-Sides & Album Cuts Playlist…
 2 days ago
06.16.21
10 items
10 DJs That Helped Define Hip-Hop
 2 days ago
06.16.21
Photos
Close