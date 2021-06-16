The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Tupac Amaru Shakur, born in Harlem, New York on this date in 1971, is considered by many to be one of the most influential artists of all time. 25 years after his death, his legacy continues to resonate with Hip-Hop fans around the globe. The rapper, actor, poet and activist would have been 50 years old today: In honor of his artistic contributions, check out this gallery of rare photos and videos from his short but impactful life.

Happy 50th Birthday Tupac: Rare Pics & Videos Of The Music Icon was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com