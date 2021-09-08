gunna
HomeEntertainment News

Drip Or Drown 0: Twitter Clowns Gunna’s New York Fashion Week Fit

Posted 19 hours ago

Gunna New York Fashion Week NYFW

Source: Gunna / Instagram

Gunna might be known as one of the most talented young rappers of his era out of Atlanta, but fans now are wondering how the “Drip Too Hard” star managed to misunderstand his own assignment. A photo of Gunna’s outfit at New York Fashion Week hit the Internets and fans on Twitter are really going hard with the slander.

Gunna, born Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, showed off the New York Fashion Week drip via Instagram where the comments were largely positive, including praise from his label’s Instagram page in Young Stoner Life Records. As it stands, the outfit is definitely original and probably cost more than most people’s vehicles so while the jokes are certainly coming in hot and fast, Gunna definitely looks like he spent long bread for it.

RELATED: What Red Carpet Does Gunna Think He’d Kill The Most? [EXCLUSIVE]

The reactions on Twitter have been vicious with some fans saying that Gunna is channeling Spongebob Squarepants. Others just don’t see the appeal and, of course, the brokies who could never have a lot to say from the sidelines. We’ve got reactions from all sides below.

New York Fashion Week kicked off Wednesday (September 8) and the star-studded event will continue its run of events all the way through the weekend before ending on Sunday (September 12). Gunna is mostly like just one of several Hip-Hop entertainers that will be in the building and while his Day 1 outfit raised eyebrows, let’s see what he gives us in the days to come.

For what it’s worth, the 28-year-old College Park rapper can do whatever he pleases. Still, those jokes had to be given and we’re just reporting this for the culture and nothing else.

Gunna New York Fashion Week NYFW

Source: Gunna / Instagram

Photo: Instagram

Drip Or Drown 0: Twitter Clowns Gunna’s New York Fashion Week Fit  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Episode…

 15 hours ago
09.09.21
10 items

Drip Or Drown 0: Twitter Clowns Gunna’s New…

 19 hours ago
09.09.21

It Only Took 3 Days For Drake’s ‘Certified…

 21 hours ago
09.08.21

Memphis Bleek Says Nas Doesn’t Want Any ‘Verzuz’…

 21 hours ago
09.08.21

The BMW Tupac Was Shot In Is Now…

 23 hours ago
09.08.21
10 items

Who’s Cutting Onions?: ‘Blue’s Clues’ OG Steve Burns…

 1 day ago
09.08.21

Nike To Drop Some “Travis Scott” Air Max…

 1 day ago
09.08.21
5 itemsDrake Certified Lover Boy Artwork

All The Houston References On Drake’s ‘Certified Lover…

 1 day ago
09.08.21

Michael K. Williams Death Being Investigated As Overdose,…

 1 day ago
09.08.21
10 items

Diddy Caught Kissing Joie Chavis – Did He…

 1 day ago
09.08.21
Photos
Close