CLOSE
gladys knight , patti labelle
HomeEntertainment News

Legendary Lovefest: Gladys Knight & Patti Labelle’s VERZUZ Battle In The Books, See The Reactions

Posted 12 hours ago

Gladys Knight x Patti LaBelle x VERZUZ

Source: Screenshot / Instagram

When it was announced that Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle would be facing off in the next VERZUZ battle, fans of all ages rejoiced at the potential for greatness. The moment did not disappoint, as the legendary vocalists were in top form and sealed the deal with a surprise guest that took things over the top.

With both ladies looking dashing and comfortable all at once, the event took place on stage at The Filmore venue in Philadelphia, Pa. Sitting in comfy lounge chairs, the gorgeous grandmoms chatted about their children, grandchildren, and other tidbits such as cooking recipes and the like. It wasn’t unlike watching two old friends catch up and reminisce.

However, when it came time to sing, LaBelle was ready to make this more than a lovefest. However, Knight came prepared too and it goes without saying that a tour with these two would be a dream come true.

LaBelle shined with songs like “New Attitude,” and “You Are My Friend,” while Knight showed out with “Neither One Of Us,” and “If I Were Your Woman” as well.

Of course, Patti wouldn’t be Patti if she didn’t kick off her shoes, and she even got really into the spirit of the show when her song “Feels Like Another One” played and Big Daddy Kane’s feature verse played. Other highlights included LaBelle proudly admitting she still has a flip phone and Knight too also stood up to belt out those honeyed vocals.

At the end of the set, Dionne Warwick joined the ladies for an emotionally-driving performance of “That’s What Friends Are For” which had some folks on Instagram Live ready to reach out to their besties. In all, it was not unlike the joyous affair that was Jill Scott vs. Erykah Badu.

Across Twitter, the reactions have been ongoing since the ending of the VERZUZ stream, and we’ve got them listed out below.

Photo: Instagram/Apple TV

Legendary Lovefest: Gladys Knight & Patti Labelle’s VERZUZ Battle In The Books, See The Reactions  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love
 2 hours ago
09.14.20
The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Mansion Available For…
 11 hours ago
09.14.20
18 items
Legendary Lovefest: Gladys Knight & Patti Labelle’s VERZUZ…
 12 hours ago
09.14.20
Naomi Osaka Wins Second U.S. Open Title While…
 13 hours ago
09.14.20
25 items
Twitter Kicks Off #MoodChallenge & #PeriodChallenge With Folks…
 2 days ago
09.13.20
Method Man Talks New Roles, Acting Influences &…
 2 days ago
09.12.20
ICYMI: Kansas City Chiefs Fans Boo During Moment…
 3 days ago
09.11.20
Will Smith Reveals Original Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert,…
 3 days ago
09.11.20
Bravo Announces ‘Real Housewife Of Salt Lake City’…
 3 days ago
09.11.20
Disgraced Professor Jessica Krug Resigns After Confessing To…
 3 days ago
09.11.20
Bow Wow mugshot
Audio Recording Leaks Of Bow Wow Threatening Ex-GF…
 3 days ago
09.11.20
NFL’s Josh Bellamy Arrested For Misusing PPP Loan…
 4 days ago
09.11.20
Here’s Why Lil Wayne Almost Changed His Iconic…
 4 days ago
09.11.20
Drake Shares A Picture of Adonis Going To…
 4 days ago
09.10.20
Usher Las Vegas Residency
Usher Headlines 2021 Residency At The Colosseum At…
 4 days ago
09.10.20
Cardi B Hired A Private Eye To Find…
 4 days ago
09.10.20
Photos
Close