CLOSE
gervonta davis
HomeEntertainment News

Gervonta Davis Caught On Tape Roughing Up His Baby Mama

Posted February 3, 2020

Gervonta Davis v Ricardo Nunez

Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty


Gervonta Davis might need to enroll in some anger management classes or something of the sort after a disturbing video surfaced this weekend. The WBA Lightweight champion roughly handled the mother of his child during a Super Bowl Weekend event, and the entire moment was caught on video.

Davis, 25, is seen on the video at a charity basketball game in Miami, Fla. slapping a drink out of the hand of the mother of his child, Dretta Star and then grabbing her by the collar of her coat before roughly whisking her out of the arena while people looked on.

The boxer nicked named “Tank” took to Instagram to explain his side and state that he didn’t assault Starr.

“I never once hit her,” Davis wrote.”Yeah I was aggressive and told her come on. That’s the mother of my child. I would never hurt her.”

To those who peeped the video viaTwitter, it looked like a lot more than “come on, we’re going home” and the comments have been intense since the footage went public. Oddly enough, a flurry of comments to the video came from a lot of “men” trying to get jokes off in saying that they wouldn’t have tried to intervene lest they get knocked out by Davis.

However, some users highlighted that Davis, while a world champ, is only about 5 feet 3 inches tall and around 130 pounds. Basically, a small dude with super-fast hands. And clearly, he had men in the venue shook including those in the area who witnessed the moment up close and did nothing.

We’ve got Twitter reactions to Gervonta Davis allegedly roughing up Dretta Starr below.

Photo: Getty

Gervonta Davis Caught On Tape Roughing Up His Baby Mama  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Charged With Battery After Caught…
 5 hours ago
02.04.20
You Care: Mo’Nique Comes For Oprah, Again
 5 hours ago
02.04.20
Rapper Swindled $4.1 Million From Job To Fund…
 5 hours ago
02.04.20
Chance The Rapper
Chance The Rapper To Perform At RodeoHouston 2020
 6 hours ago
02.04.20
15 items
Nicki Minaj’s Catching Heat For Untimely Rosa Park…
 9 hours ago
02.04.20
11 items
Black Excellence: The 11 Greatest Black Athletes Of…
 9 hours ago
02.04.20
General Mills Announces Epic Return Of Dunkaroos Cookies…
 12 hours ago
02.04.20
15 items
Megan Thee Stallion Clears Up If She’s Swirling…
 12 hours ago
02.04.20
Wendy Williams Is Tired Of Being Made Fun…
 15 hours ago
02.04.20
Lil Wayne Channels Lenny Kravitz For Robotic Debut…
 1 day ago
02.03.20
Future Sues His Own Alleged Baby Mama For…
 1 day ago
02.03.20
4 itemsUS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARDS-MTV-VMA
Meet The Parents: Safaree, Erica Mena Welcome Baby…
 1 day ago
02.03.20
Rapper Sentenced To 99 Years For Putting Hit…
 1 day ago
02.03.20
15 items
Gervonta Davis Caught On Tape Roughing Up His…
 1 day ago
02.04.20
5 Real Life Black Heroes We Should All…
 1 day ago
02.03.20
‘The Game’ Reboot No Longer Happening On The…
 2 days ago
02.03.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close