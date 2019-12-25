CLOSE
Christmas , future , lori Harvey
HomeEntertainment News

These Toxic Christmas Memes Have Us Avoiding Texts From That One Ex All Day [GALLERY]

Posted 22 hours ago

It’s Christmas Day and you know what that means, fellowship with family, gift opening, some drinking and partying and more. It is also that time of year where your exes or former significant others attempt to reach out knowing full well you’ve blocked them and moved on.

Seeing that Future and Lori Harvey are arguably the king and queen of the petty, you might have seen a few images of the “Commas” rapper or Harvey holding their phone and somebody writing a wildly hilarious caption about reaching out to an ex hoping that they’re doing okay. Well, we’ve collected a few of the wildest ones for you to laugh at on this Christmas Day.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

Latest
DaBaby Speaks About Being Molested At 5-Years-Old [VIDEO]
 2 hours ago
12.26.19
Guns, Drugs Found On Lil Wayne’s Private Jet…
 6 hours ago
12.26.19
Meagan Good Sheds Tears Seeing Cousin Skeeter Puppet…
 7 hours ago
12.26.19
Drake Attends Top Boy Netflix Premier
Drake Opens Up About Pusha T, Career, Rihanna…
 21 hours ago
12.25.19
21 itemsFuture's Exclusive Hip Hop Awards Performance
These Toxic Christmas Memes Have Us Avoiding Texts…
 22 hours ago
12.25.19
10 items
The Top 10 Viral Moments Of The Decade
 1 day ago
12.25.19
Black Excellence: Diddy Shares Video Of His Epic…
 1 day ago
12.25.19
DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!
DaBaby Calls Out Charlotte Police After Allegedly Unlawful…
 2 days ago
12.24.19
Amanda Seales Joins Cast of ‘The Real’ As…
 3 days ago
12.23.19
15 items
Sorry Ladies: Man Says Alleged DaBaby Meat Photo…
 3 days ago
12.23.19
Bill Cosby’s Spokesman Calls Eddie Murphy A “Hollywood…
 3 days ago
12.23.19
10 items
RHOAS12: Is Kenya’s Husband Wrong For Defending NeNe?
 4 days ago
12.23.19
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 4 days ago
12.22.19
Saturday Night Live - Season 45
Eddie Murphy Brought Mister Robinson, Gumby & More…
 4 days ago
12.22.19
21 items
We Need Some Bop In It: DaBaby’s Alleged…
 5 days ago
12.22.19
RIP Mama Cax: Rihanna, Modeling World Post Tributes…
 5 days ago
12.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close