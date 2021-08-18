RHOA’s Falynn Guobadia Reveals She’s Pregnant – With Her Assistant’s Child

falynn guobadia
Falynn Pina and her new man Jaylan Banks announced that THEY’RE PREGNANT.

After the explosion of her marriage and friendships on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Falynn and her ex-husband who is now dating Porsha Williams, have been airing all of their business out in headlines. Before their divorce became official there were allegations from Simone that Falynn had an extramarital affair. Whether those rumors were true or not, a few weeks after their divorce was finalized Falynn and her best friend/assistant announced they are expecting a child of their own. This will be Jaylan’s first child.

“Jaylan and I will actually be having a baby,” said Falynn on the “Meet The Pinas”YouTube channel. “Jaylan and I are expecting. We’re adding another little one to the crazy bunch, it’s Jaylan’s first baby. I do realize that a lot of you and a lot of the blogs have somehow caught wind of our little news but we wanted to make sure we made it past the two-month mark,” she added.

See the full announcement video and reactions below…

