Eva Marcille
See Photos From Eva Marcille’s ‘Flower Child’ Baby Shower!

Posted 11 hours ago

Eva Marcille Shower

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com


Eva Marcille‘s RHOA costars and friends showered her with love this past weekend to celebrate the impending birth of her baby boy.

See the photos below!

See Photos From Eva Marcille’s ‘Flower Child’ Baby Shower! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

