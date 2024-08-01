Listen Live
Erica Banks Debates Sexy Dallas Vs ATL’s Sexiest Men [VIDEO and PICS]

Published on August 1, 2024

2023 Hoop Dreams Celebrity Toy Drive And Celebrity Basketball Game

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

The gworls have spoken, well, not every gworl. Erica Banks recently stopped by Hot 107.9 and talked with MiAsia Symone about the difference between dating men from Atlanta versus Dallas men. Banks did not hold back when she favored Dallas men over ATL men, “I dated a guy in Atlanta and I’ve dated a guy from Dallas. So dating a guy from Dallas was like, like I said, he was rough around the edges. You know, he had a little edge to him. And then when I dated a guy in Atlanta, it was kind of like, ok, he thought he was the prize, he wanted to be courted, he wanted to be taken out on a date.”
Sexyy Beatking Erica Banks

Source: General / Radio One

Instantly social media went crazy over the rappers comments:
Let’s settle the debate, who got the sexiest men, Atlanta or Dallas?!
Check out our favorite sexy men from each state below. RELATED: 23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture RELATED: 49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS) RELATED: Does Young Thug Have a New Boo?! Meet ATL Baddie, Mariah The Scientist [Photos]

1. Hunxho – Atlanta

Hunxho - Atlanta
Source: Getty

2. Usher – Dallas born, ATL star

Usher - Dallas born, ATL star
Source: Getty

3. Quavo – Atlanta

Quavo - Atlanta
Source: Getty

4. Von Miller – Dallas

Von Miller - Dallas
Source: Getty

5. Jeezy – Atlanta

Jeezy - Atlanta
Source: other

6. Yella Beezy – Dallas

Yella Beezy - Dallas
Source: Getty

7. Future – Atlanta

Future - Atlanta
Source: Getty

8. Big Tuck – Dallas

Big Tuck - Dallas
Source: Getty

9. T.I. – Atlanta

T.I. - Atlanta
Source: Radio One Digital

10. Kirk Franklin – Dallas

Kirk Franklin - Dallas
Source: Getty

11. Mayor Andre Dickens – Atlanta

Mayor Andre Dickens - Atlanta
Source: Getty

12. Lil Ronny – Dallas

Lil Ronny - Dallas
Source: Getty

13. Cam Newton – Atlanta

Cam Newton - Atlanta
Source: Getty

14. LaMarcus Aldridge – Dallas

LaMarcus Aldridge - Dallas
Source: Getty

Erica Banks Debates Sexy Dallas Vs ATL’s Sexiest Men [VIDEO and PICS] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

