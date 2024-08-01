Sexy ATL Men vs. Sexy Dallas Men [PHOTOS] Erica Banks Debates Sexy Dallas Vs ATL's Sexiest Men [VIDEO and PICS]
Erica Banks Debates Sexy Dallas Vs ATL’s Sexiest Men [VIDEO and PICS]
Erica Banks recently stopped by Hot 107.9 and talked with MiAsia Symone about the difference between dating men from Atlanta versus Dallas men. Banks did not hold back when she favored Dallas men over ATL men, "I dated a guy in Atlanta and I've dated a guy from Dallas. So dating a guy from Dallas was like, like I said, he was rough around the edges. You know, he had a little edge to him. And then when I dated a guy in Atlanta, it was kind of like, ok, he thought he was the prize, he wanted to be courted, he wanted to be taken out on a date." Instantly social media went crazy over the rappers comments: Let's settle the debate, who got the sexiest men, Atlanta or Dallas?! Check out our favorite sexy men from each state below.
1. Hunxho – Atlanta
2. Usher – Dallas born, ATL star
3. Quavo – Atlanta
4. Von Miller – Dallas
5. Jeezy – Atlanta
6. Yella Beezy – Dallas
7. Future – Atlanta
8. Big Tuck – Dallas
9. T.I. – Atlanta
10. Kirk Franklin – Dallas
11. Mayor Andre Dickens – Atlanta
12. Lil Ronny – Dallas
13. Cam Newton – Atlanta
14. LaMarcus Aldridge – Dallas
